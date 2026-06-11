How to Claim Betfred's Mexico vs South Africa Offer

Follow these simple steps to unlock the Betfred's World Cup bonus: Visit Betfred using the promotional link Register a new account and complete the sign-up process Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Opt into the promotion Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount Bets must be placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) Once settled, receive up to £50 in free bets Use your free bets across Betfred's extensive football markets

Mexico vs South Africa Preview

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins with a familiar fixture.

Mexico and South Africa were also selected to open the 2010 World Cup, when Bafana Bafana hosted the first tournament ever staged on African soil. Sixteen years later, the two nations meet again to kick off football’s biggest competition.

The previous meeting remains memorable for many supporters. Siphiwe Tshabalala’s stunning opening goal lit up Johannesburg before Rafael Márquez earned Mexico a 1-1 draw. It remains one of the most iconic moments in World Cup opening-match history.

This time, the stage is the Estadio Azteca. One of football’s most famous venues, it will provide a fitting backdrop as the host nation begins its campaign in front of a passionate home crowd.

Mexico enter the tournament as favourites. Ranked 15th in the FIFA World Rankings, they possess greater international experience and a squad featuring established names such as Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez. Young midfielder Gilberto Mora is also viewed as one of the country's brightest emerging talents.

South Africa arrive in confident mood under Hugo Broos. The Belgian coach guided Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations before helping the nation qualify for its first World Cup since 2010. Key players include Lyle Foster, who has played at the top level of professional football in the Premier League. While PSL domestic talents Teboho Mokoena and Relebohile Mofokeng will also contribute to their hopes of causing an upset.

Neither side has any major suspension concerns heading into the match, although both managers may favour a cautious approach given the occasion.

Betfred currently makes Mexico strong favourites to start the tournament with a victory. However, World Cup opening matches often bring added pressure and unpredictability. South Africa frustrated El Tri in 2010 and will hope they can produce another surprise result as the 2026 tournament gets underway.

Betfred's £50 Mexico vs South Africa Offer - Key Details

Betfred Promo Code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply Full T&Cs



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