How to Claim Betfred’s Arsenal vs Manchester City Offer

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Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal bid to end their 33-year EFL Cup trophy drought on Sunday, as they face Manchester City in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners have been imperious this season, establishing a nine-point lead over City at the top of the Premier League table and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

But both the EFL Cup and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have caused Arsenal difficulties in the past. During the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 seasons, City overturned point deficits to beat Arsenal to the title in the second half of each season.

A repeat of such heroics would require a monumental swing this campaign. Still, defeating Arsenal in this Sunday’s final could psychologically destabilise Mikel Arteta’s team before their potentially title-defining game in April.

But they’ll be looking to win this weekend’s final, setting the tone for a potentially trophy-laden end to the season. However, Arsenal’s relationship with the EFL Cup final is complex.

Arsenal have reached the final on eight occasions but have only lifted the trophy twice, having suffered defeats to Leeds United, Swindon Town, Luton Town, Chelsea, Birmingham City, and, most recently, in 2018, Manchester City.

The 2018 defeat to Manchester City was the first of four consecutive years in which Guardiola’s team won the EFL Cup. While the Catalan boss remained dominant in the Premier League and added a first Champions League to City’s trophy haul, he has not lifted the EFL Cup since.

Surrendering the trophy, perhaps along with the Premier League and FA Cup, to a side that they’ve edged in recent years would be gruelling. But the omens don’t favour the Citizens.

Despite edging Arsenal to titles, City have failed to beat the Gunners in any of their six most recent meetings and must deal with their aerial threat and physical supremacy more effectively to prevent Arteta’s team from lifting a trophy for the first time since 2020.

Betfred prices Arsenal to win at 11/8 (2.38), while City are priced by the same sportsbook at 2/1 (3.00).

Betfred’s £50 EFL Cup Offer - Key Details

Betfred promo code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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