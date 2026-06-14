Betfred Germany vs Curacao Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for World Cup Group E Clash

How to Claim Betred's Germany vs Curacao Offer

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Germany vs Curacao Preview

Germany arrive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup looking to finally banish the memories of consecutive group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. Julian Nagelsmann's side topped their qualifying group and have built momentum with nine consecutive victories across qualifying and warm-up matches.

There is some concern surrounding the fitness of Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala. The attacking midfielder missed significant football through injury last season, and Germany will carefully manage one of their most important players. Aside from Musiala's situation, Nagelsmann has a largely healthy squad available, and Germany are expected to field a strong side.

The Germans have openly spoken about treating Curacao with respect. Defender Jonathan Tah described the Caribbean nation as a well-coached side packed with players developed in the Dutch system, although Germany remain overwhelming favourites to begin Group E with three points.

For Curacao, simply reaching the World Cup represents one of the stories of the tournament. With a population of just over 150,000, they are the smallest nation ever to qualify for a men's World Cup. Veteran manager Dick Advocaat has guided The Blue Wave to football's biggest stage and will become the oldest head coach in World Cup history when the tournament begins.

Former Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is expected to provide much of Curacao's attacking threat, while experienced midfielders Leandro and Juninho Bacuna remain the heartbeat of the team. Curacao were unbeaten throughout qualifying and scored more goals than any other CONCACAF nation during the campaign.

These nations have never previously met in a senior international fixture.

Betfred makes Germany heavy favourites to secure victory, while Curacao are among the biggest outsiders in the entire tournament. However, World Cups have a habit of producing memorable surprises, and Advocaat's side will travel to Houston believing they can frustrate one of football's traditional powerhouses.

Betfred's £50 Germany vs Curacao Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit and bet £10 at minimum odds of 1/1. Receive 3 x £10 free sports bets and 2 x £10 acca free bets. Free bets expire after 7 days. 18+ GambleAware.org

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