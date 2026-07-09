How to Claim Betfred's France vs Morocco Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven

France vs Morocco Preview

Some World Cup quarter-finals are simply knockout matches. France against Morocco feels like the continuation of a story left unfinished four years ago.

France ended Morocco's remarkable run at Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 semi-final victory, but the Atlas Lions arrive in Massachusetts as a very different proposition.

Ranked among the world's elite and unbeaten in 34 international matches, Mohamed Ouahbi's side no longer carries the label of underdogs. Instead, they arrive believing they can become the first African nation to reach multiple World Cup semi-finals.

The fixture also carries a unique cultural backdrop. Several Moroccan internationals were born and developed in France before choosing to represent the Atlas Lions, with defender Issa Diop perhaps the most notable example after switching allegiance earlier this year.

His late equaliser against the Netherlands in the Round of 32 has already made him one of Morocco's stories of the tournament.

France, meanwhile, continues to look every inch the favourites. Didier Deschamps' side has won all five World Cup matches, scoring freely through a devastating attack led by Kylian Mbappé.

The Real Madrid forward has seven goals at this tournament and now sits on 19 World Cup goals overall, while Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé have supplied creativity from either flank.

Team news could also play a role. France is expected to have a fully fit squad available, although Désiré Doué is pushing Bradley Barcola for a starting place.

Morocco remains hopeful Ismael Saibari can recover from a hamstring problem, while Redouane Halhal may continue in central defence after impressing against Canada.

Betfred's France vs Morocco Offer - Key Details

Betfred World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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