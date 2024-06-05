Betfred Euro 2024 Offer: Claim Generous Bonus ahead of Germany '24

Learn about Betfred’s Euro 2024 offer and claim £50 in bonus funds from a £10 stake ahead of the tournament starting on 14th of June.

The Euros are just around the corner and Betfred are giving their new players the chance to get set up with a wealth of funds ahead of the competition, with £50 in worth of bonuses on the table when using code ‘SUMMER50’.

How to Claim Betfred’s Euro 2024 Offer

New Betfred players simply need to wager £10 on any sports market, with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher and then are eligible to receive their massive set of £50 in bonus funds.

This bonus comes in the form of £30 in free bets and £20 in free accumulator bets, with users able to use these on any of the Euro 2024 matches on offer.

To claim this offer ahead of the tournament starting June 14th, simply follow the steps below:

Go to Betfred website via the link above Hit ‘Join’, located in the top right of the page Enter an email address as well as a username and password Then input your name, date of birth and so on Following this add a phone number, and then a home address Enter the promo code ‘SUMMER50’ Finally hit the 'Create Account' option Deposit £10 Place this on any sports market, with odds of 1/1 or higher Once done the £50 worth of bonus funds are eligible to be claimed These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

The sheer value of this offer is truly astounding, with £50 worth of bonus funds being the highest set of free bets available.

Betfred tops the likes of William Hill, Sky Bet, Ladbrokes and bet365 with this Euros offer, providing more value than any of these bookmakers of welcome offers.

Beyond this, they also help their players out by specifying these bonus funds for different areas, as this will in turn open up some brand new betting opportunities for players, particularly for the Euros.

The accumulator free bets will be perfect as with 51 games going on over 30 days, and at least 10 days' worth of group games on our hands, there will be plenty of chances to craft some accumulator bets.

Betfred Existing Customer Promotions

In addition to Betfred’s sign up offer being perfectly suited to the Euros, they have a couple of promotions and bonuses on offer, all designed to help players get the most out of their bets. All of which will be active over the tournament.

Acca Flex

For those who love placing accumulator bets, look no further than the Betfred acca flex option.

This will either give players bonus winnings added onto their regular payout, up to 50% extra of the original returns; or a chance to get their stake back, up to £10, if their bet is let down by one leg.

The bonus winnings are increased corresponding to the number of selections included in the accumulator as such:

Selections Bonus (%) 5 2.5% 6 10% 7 15% 8 20% 9 25% 10 30% 11 40% 12+ 50%

The acca insurance will only payout if one of the selections fails.

For either to apply the accumulator itself must have five or more legs within it, and each selection must have odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

The promotion also only applies to the following markets:

Match Result

Both Teams to Score

Match Result & Both Teams to Score

Half-Time/Full-Time

Total Goals Over/Under

Match Result & Total Goals Over/Under

Correct Score

Double Chance

1st Half Over/Under

One acca bonus and one acca insurance offer can be claimed each day also, with the first bet that qualifies applying.

With so many matches going on over the Euros, bettors will have tonnes of chances to make full use of these great acca promotions.

Double Delight & Hat-trick Heaven

Betfred have one last surprise left in store, and it is an extremely valuable one.

They will either double or triple the odds of punters 'First Goalscorer’ bets, if the backed player scores first, and then goes on to bag two or three goals in the match as a whole.

This can lead to some truly astronomical payout for bettors, and with the Euros seeing some of the best strikers in the world come together, fireworks could be in store.

Betfred Euro 2024 Offer FAQs

What is the Betfred welcome offer?

Betfred gives all new customers the chance to earn £50 worth of bonus funds, from just a £10 qualifying bet, with odds of 1/1 (2.00), when using the promo code 'SUMMER50'.

£50 is truly one of the biggest sets of free funds in the UK right, and provides players with some fantastic value for money.

What is the Betfred bonus code?

Betfred’s bonus code is ‘SUMMER50’. New players simply need to enter this when signing up in order to be able to claim their £50 worth of bonus funds.

Where can I bet on the Euros?

Customers can go to virtually all the online bookmakers and will be able to bet on any of the tournament's matches.

However, the best for it tournament are likely to be some of the bigger betting sites such as Betfred, bet365 and Sky Bet.

When is the Euros?

The Euros starts on the 14th of June, with the first group game pitting the hosts, Germany, against Scotland at 20:00.

The groups will then play out over the next few weeks before the final takes place on the 14th of July.