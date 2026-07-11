Betfred Argentina vs Switzerland Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets for World Cup QF clash

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Argentina Vs Switzerland Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Argentina Vs Switzerland Preview

After consecutive dramatic 3-2 knockout round victories, Argentina face Switzerland in the quarter-final.

Argentina, either in normal time or in extra time, have won each of their five games at this World Cup. During the group stages, they picked up nine points while scoring eight goals.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed his most prolific World Cup career to date, having found the net on eight occasions in five matches.

But Messi’s tears that followed Argentina’s Last 16 victory over Egypt indicate that this summer’s tournament has been built on emotion and moments of brilliance, rather than sustained dominance.

Despite scoring the fourth-most goals of any team at the tournament, Argentina ranks 17th for shots on goal per game.

Prior to their most recent victory over Egypt, Argentina had been scoring goals from the few opportunities that they created, a trend that will be challenging to maintain.

At the other end of the pitch, they’ve conceded four in their last two matches, having conceded just once during the group stages.

While World Cup tournaments are usually won with control and defensive stability, Argentina were comparably erratic during their 2022-winning campaign, conceding seven times in the knockout rounds and losing to Saudi Arabia in the group stages.

With Messi’s leadership and individual quality, Argentina always stand a chance of salvaging a result from an unlikely circumstance.

Switzerland are capable of causing Argentina to dig deep once again. They’re yet to concede during the knockout rounds, and frustrated Colombia in a Last 16 0-0 draw, which they eventually won on penalties.

During that game, Switzerland created just 0.35 xG, indicating that Murat Yakin’s team may be happy to sit in and defend against Argentina, rather than taking the game to them.

Both Cape Verde and Egypt used a similar approach against Argentina, and, despite each team conceding three times, both came close to causing a historic upset.

Switzerland’s biggest concern is that Johan Manzambi, who has netted three times at this tournament, is set to miss the game through injury. It means that any opportunities that Switzerland do receive on the counter-attack will fall to less established finishers.

As such, Betfred prices Switzerland with odds of 9/2 (5.50) to beat Argentina. Meanwhile, Argentina can be backed with the same sportsbook at 8/11 (1.73).

Betfred’s £50 Argentina vs Switzerland Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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