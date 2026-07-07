Betfred Argentina vs Egypt Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for World Cup Round of 16 Matchup

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Argentina Vs Egypt Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven

Argentina Vs Egypt Preview

Argentina must avoid the drama of their 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde against Egypt in the Last 16 to enter the quarter-finals with confidence.

The scintillating form of Lionel Messi, who has scored seven goals in four matches, creates the impression that Argentina can win matches without dominating games.

But Argentina overperformed their xG by 2.3 goals and two points during the group stages; a continued reliance on moments of brilliance from their eight-time Ballon d’Or-winning captain may not be as sustainable as it was in 2022.

During the Round of 32, 64th-ranked Cape Verde almost exposed Argentina’s underlying creative weaknesses, taking the four-time winners to extra-time before eventually crashing out in a 3-2 defeat.

While Egypt are yet to complete a clean sheet at this summer’s tournament, the North African nation are unlikely to be an outfit that affords Argentina numerous goal-scoring chances.

In each of their four World Cup matches, they’ve conceded a solitary goal. In the Round of 32, Egypt limited Australia to just one shot on target.

At the other end of the pitch, Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush will attempt to convert any chances Egypt receives on the break.

While both teams share comparable possession stats, averaging between 57.9% and 54.7% per game, Egypt have not yet faced a team of Argentina’s quality, and are unlikely to dominate the ball.

Salah lacks the pace that he had during Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League title wins to lead quick counter-attacks, but remains clinical in the final third, producing four goal involvements this tournament.

If Egypt execute their gameplan effectively, they can make the Last 16 tie a battle that’s won or lost in individual moments.

Preventing Argentina from taking numerous shots on goal by remaining as defensively solid as they have done throughout this tournament is possible, but defending effectively against Messi in flow state may be less achievable.

If Messi – or one of Argentina’s other superstars – does not produce a moment, Salah will be looked upon to produce his greatest international performance of all-time to secure Egypt a shock victory.

They can be backed at Betfred to win at 17/2 (9.50), while Argentina is priced at 4/11 (1.36).

Betfred’s £50 Argentina vs Egypt Offer - Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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