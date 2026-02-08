How to Claim Betfair’s Super Bowl Offer

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Preview

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off in Santa Clara for Super Bowl 60, but where will the match be lost and won?

Betfair heavily backs the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the Super Bowl, offering odds of 4/9 (1.44), despite the New England Patriots’ historic supremacy in the competition.

The Patriots have won the Super Bowl on six occasions, a total that’s only matched by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, after winning the Super Bowl four times in five seasons between 2015 and 2019, the Patriots have not appeared in the final since.

During that time, they’ve failed to reach the playoffs on four occasions and had not progressed beyond Wild Card weekend, until this season.

Much of their change in fortunes can be attributed to last January’s appointment of head coach Mike Vrabel. The 54-year-old utilised his pre-existing relationship with quarterback Drake Maye to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record, winning their first AFC East title since 2019.

Maye will become the youngest Super Bowl-winning quarterback in history if the Patriots are successful this weekend, yet the task is a tall order, with Betfair offering odds of 21/10 (3.10) on a victory for the Boston outfit.

Their opponents are enthralling. A 14-3 record does not create a clear numerical distinction between themselves and the Patriots, but the Seahawks achieved it in a style that’s hard to ignore.

Mike MacDonald’s team conceded just 292 points during the regular season, considerably fewer than any other team in the NFL.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has the opportunity to write himself in the history books in the same city that gave him his break.

The 28-year-old broke into the San Francisco 49ers team in 2023 after underwhelming spells with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

Since then, Darnold has evolved into arguably the NFL’s most complete quarterback, becoming the first in history to win 14 games in his first season with a new team.

His destiny will be decided by whether he can deliver the defining performance of his career under Super Bowl pressure.

