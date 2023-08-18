Betfair Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide August 2023

Our betting expert brings you his extensive Betfair review, as we cover all that the bookmaker has to offer in August 2023.

Introduction to Betfair

Betfair is one of the most popular and best betting sites in the UK, with their online bookmaking services boasting some great sports market promotions and customer support that surpasses many other sportsbooks.

Our betting expert is here to take thorough this Betfair review, discussing and analysing all that they have to offer, and why they are an excellent option for bettors to use in 2023.

Betfair Sign Up Offer

Users can claim a £20 free bet off of just a £5 stake with Betfair’s sign up offer, one that proves to be super simple to claim as players don’t need a promo code to do so.

All players have to do is sign up, deposit £5 and place a £5 bet on any football market that possess odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher.

This will then return £20 in free bets to be used on any of their sports betting markets.

The £20 in free bets can also only be used for football betting options, and the free bets do not count as qualifying stakes for further free bets within the offer.

Betfair Sports Markets

Betfair’s sports markets offer users a wide and varied range of events to play on, including the likes of football and horse racing, as well as more niche options such as cricket or US sports.

Their football markets are of particular note due to the wide range of leagues and competitions from the world over that users are able to bet on.

This included Europe’s top five leagues and European tournaments like the Champions League.

Betfair provides all of the base football betting options, such as results, goals and over/unders, but set themselves apart when it comes to their player prop markets.

They allow users to bet on the likes of shots on target and bookings, however they are missing some of the more popular markets such as passes, tackles and fouls.

Overall, their football offerings surpass many of their competitors and this is what makes Betfair a great option for football bettors.

Their horse racing markets also offer a fantastic range of races and events for users to play on, offering odds and selection from around the world.

The Betfair sportsbook also provides ‘Odds Boosts’ on loads of horse races, occasionally taking the form of ‘1-2 Winners’, ‘To win by X Lengths’ as well as others.

These oftentimes represent some of the best and most competitive odds out there and can boost the payout of winning bets.

Betfair Exchange

Betfair allows players to utilise their betting exchange to give players some of the best odds available by playing against their fellow bettors.

This involves a system of back and lay bets, whereby users can play against each other, and offer odds on different sporting occurrences through this betting exchange.

Players can access the Betfair exchange on both their website and the app, with the exchange being unique to Betfair, with very few of the other largest online betting companies offering this.

If users are looking for some of the best odds out there or to test their knowledge and win some money against their fellow competitors then the Betfair exchange is the place to go.

Betfair Existing Customer Promotions

Betfair has a few promotions and bonuses available to their players, including some football offers, free bets for referrals and even some timely free bet offers.

Substitution Guarantee

Betfair will allow players to void any specific player bets within their accumulators or bet builders if they are subbed off in the first 10 minutes.

This applies to all single-player markets that cover the likes of shots, bookings and assists.

That specific leg will be shown as voided and the rest of the accumulator will carry on with the odds updated as a result.

This only applies to substitutions in the first ten minutes of the game and can give players a reprieve.

Timely Free Bets

The Betfair sportsbook gives players the opportunity to earn free bets on major sporting events and matches throughout the calendar year.

These will often take the form of ‘Bet and Get’, with the player being required to stake a certain amount, to then receive a free bet in return.

These timely free bets often pop up around the same time as some of the biggest sporting events and tournaments and are always worth keeping an eye out for.

Betfair In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Users can bet on almost all live sports with Betfair from football to horse racing and much more.

Their ‘In Play’ menu allows players to quickly and easily find all the live sports on offer. This is oftentimes crucial to live betting as players want a speed of access to play on the most up-to-date odds.

Their live streaming options are also quite strong, offering all the UK and Irish horse racing, as well as many other events.

Their football streaming is however limited due to licensing, so players should check that the match is available with Betfair.

They set themselves apart from other online bookmakers in how little that players need to stake to be able to watch their streams. Players only need to wager 50p to enable them to watch live sports with a Betfair account.

Meanwhile, most other sportsbooks require wagering of £1 or higher in some cases.

Betfair Desktop and App Interface

Betfair has a reasonably good online interface for players to use, with a useful app and site that lets users access and play on their range of sports betting markets.

Customers can play on both their online interfaces and are able to claim the sign up offer via either option.

The ease of use and navigation makes for an overall pleasant user experience, combined with fast loading times and menus that makes utilising their sites simple.

Their homepage provides an excellent overview of all of that day's biggest sporting events, alongside all of their in-play betting options, giving players quick access to all live markets.

Slight issues can be taken with the layout and readability of the website, with it sometimes being overcrowded and difficult to discern.

This isn't a major issue and is normally only found when viewing some of the wider markets.

Betfair Security

Betfair are licensed and regulated by both the UK gambling commission and the Malta gaming authority and are required by these to operate fairly towards their customers.

This means they must protect all of their players' data and sensitive information under the threat of UK Law.

They also possess a two-bit authentication service that acts to further protect users' Betfair accounts, by requiring an extra sign-in step using a ‘one-time code’ that can be sent to players' phones.

Beyond this, all of their systems and information are secured by an SSL certificate, which acts to encrypt all user information and details and so protects it.

Betfair is an extremely safe and secure betting website and can be trusted with users' information and data.

Betfair Payment Options

Betfair allows players to manage their funds quickly and easily via their app or betting site as they offer a dedicated menu located within each user's profile tab where you can manage your funds, with the full list of payment options on offer found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £0.01 2-5 Working Days PayPal None £20 Immediate £1 1-4 Hours E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller) None £20 Immediate £1 2-5 Working Day Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £0.01 2-3 Working Days Fast Bank Transfer None £20 1-5 Working Days £10 2-5 Working Days paysafecard None £20 Immediate N/A N/A

Betfair Customer Service

Operator Betfair Phone Number N/A Email N/A Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Betfair has a commitment to their customer support, and all users can find help via the menus that are easily located at the top of the screen.

Players can access a variety of help articles and FAQs within this section that are designed to answer any issues that may arise.

If customers have any further questions, their live chat function can be accessed 24 hours a day, with this allowing you to get in contact with a member of the Betfair customer support team.

Sadly Betfair does not possess a phone number or contact email address, but players should be able to find all help needed via their Live Chat function.

Betfair Review

Betfair’s sportsbook is truly one of the best bookmakers in the UK market for any new or existing bettors. Their sign up offer provides players with some great value, especially for football bets.

Their sports markets also provide a great breadth of betting options for all users, with some excellent football and horse racing selections, alongside the boosts that they offer for certain events.

Betfair also offers some unique promotions and bonuses that can allow players to earn free bets, insurance for player bets and special referral bonuses, setting Betfair apart from other competitions as many other bookmakers do not offer most of these promotions.

Overall, however, Betfair represents an extremely strong option for any and all players who are looking for a new betting platform.