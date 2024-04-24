Betano Pre-Registration Offer: All you need to know ahead of UK launch

Claim the Betano pre-registration offer with our guide that tells you all you need to know about the bookmaker ahead of their UK launch on May 1st.

Who are Betano: A Brief History

Betano are a relatively new bookmaker having first gone live in Romania in 2017, however since then they’ve managed to go live across the globe, namely in Europe and South America.

Since going live six years ago, they’ve launched their platform in a whole host of countries across these two aforementioned continents, including Germany, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Romania and Chile.

The UK is next on their list, with Betano set to go live on May 1st after Kaizen Gaming, the brand’s owner, agreed a partnership with BVGroup.

Betano are accessible across a range of different platforms including desktop, mobile and app, with the two latter platforms coming in the form of their Betano Live product.

In the last few months, Betano have agreed a handful of huge sponsorships that’ll see their popularity soar throughout the UK and Europe.

The biggest of these being a deal to become the main shirt sponsor of Aston Villa, as well as agreeing a deal to be the main sponsor of Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa America.

Prior to this, Betano were a regional supporter for Europe during the 2022 World Cup, whilst also agreeing a deal with FIFA to cover the 2023 Club World Cup.

Betano x Aston Villa

Aston Villa have very recently agreed a deal with Betano that’ll see them become the Villains’ main front-of-shirt sponsor for both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 season.

The value of the two-year deal is reportedly £40M in a £20M-a-year deal, with the agreement itself first being reported back in March just weeks after they were confirmed as the main Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 sponsors.

Betano are set to replace Aston Villa’s current sponsor BK8, with this new sponsorship with the Villains coinciding with the club’s agreement with adidas that’ll see them manufacture their kit in the long-term.

Chris Heck, President of Operations at Aston Villa, has commented on the new exciting partnership with Betano, stating “We are delighted to welcome Betano as Aston Villa’s new principal partner. Their dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction and responsible gaming aligns perfectly with the values we hold dear as a club.”

“Aston Villa and Betano share a commitment to excellence, and we look forward to achieving great success together on and off the pitch. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for both our organisations.”

Betano x Euro 2024

In November, Betano was announced as the main global sponsor and exclusive betting partner of UEFA Euro 2024, with Betano becoming the first betting company ever to agree a partnership of this level with UEFA.

The CEO and Founder of Kaizen Gaming, George Daskalakis, commented on the partnership, delightedly stating ”We are thrilled to be partnering with UEFA for the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament.”

He also added “We are very excited to be part of this football celebration and are looking forward to enhancing the overall fan experience by delivering unparalleled entertainment through responsible gaming during this highly anticipated European Championship.”

The Euro’s themselves take place between June 14 and July 14 across 10 different cities in Germany, with the likes of France, Spain, England and the Germans themselves all competing to be crowned kings of Europe this summer.

Betano x Copa America 2024

Betano further strengthened their position in South America in February after they agreed a deal with CONMEBOL to become their official partner.

The deal also sees them sponsor the 2024 edition of the Copa America, which takes place this summer between June 20th and July 14th, as well as the 2028 edition of the tournament as well.

This comes just a few months after they agreed a deal to become the main sponsor of this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Kaizen Gaming CEO Daskalakis commented that this partnership “not only shows our passion for the sport and the region but also highlights our dedication to delivering innovation and excellence within the industry”.

Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, also released a statement on the partnership, stating that the governing body is “thrilled to welcome Kaizen Gaming and its brand Betano as an official partner of Conmebol”.

He also added that both Betano and CONMEBOL are “planning to deliver extraordinary experiences to football fans across the continent”.

What countries are Betano live in?

Betano are currently live in 11 countries across all of South America, North America and Europe, with the bookmaker first going live in Romania back in 2017.

The United Kingdom is set to become the 12th country to see Betano launch once their bookmaker goes live in the UK on May 1st 2024.

The full list of countries that Betano are live in are as follows:

Germany

Canada (Ontario)

Brazil

Portugal

Chile

Czechia

Peru

Ecuador

Nigeria

Romania

Bulgaria

Betano Pre-Registration Offer: How to Claim

In preparation of their launch on May 1st, Betano are allowing players to sign-up ahead of this date and claim their pre-registration offer.

This allows players to not only claim a £5 free bet to use their football markets, but also sees the first 1000 players to claim this pre-registration offer the chance to win tickets to any of England’s group stage games at Euro 2024.

In order to claim Betano’s pre-registration offer and get your £5 free bet ahead of their launch, simply follow the steps below:

Head to Betano.co.uk via the link attached Enter your first and last name, email and date of birth before 23.59 on April 30th Create your Betano account between May 1st and May 3rd once they’re live Your £5 free bet will be accredited within 48 hours of signing up Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expires 3 days after being issued

As stated above, you’ll also be entered in a draw to win two hospitality tickets to any of England’s group stage games against Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark this summer.

Two tickets are on offer for each game, with the winners being picked at random and will be contacted via the email address they used to sign-up with by June 1st 2024.

Betano FAQs

When are Betano going live in the UK?

Betano are set to go live in the UK on May 1st, with all bettors in the country able to sign-up and bet with them from this date onwards.

When did Betano first launch?

Betano first went live in 2017 after launching in Romania, with their bookmaker going live in 10 additional countries since then including the likes of Germany, Brazil and Argentina.

What is the Betano pre-registration offer?

Betano’s pre-registration offer allows players to claim £5 in free bets to use on any of their football markets.

In addition to this, users that sign-up with their pre-reg offer will also be entered into a draw to win two hospitality tickets for England’s group stage games at the Euros.