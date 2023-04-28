bet365 Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide May 2023

Our expert offers up his bet365 review, offering in-depth analysis on all their sportsbook has to offer in May 2023.

Introduction to bet365

bet365 are easily one of the UK’s best betting sites, boasting an impressive desktop site and mobile app, they have an incredibly strong sportsbook to rival many of its competitors like Sky Bet and William Hill.

We’re here to take you through all of the important information about their sportsbook, from their sign-up bonus and market selections to their existing user offers and customer support, offering analysis on all that bet365 have to offer.

bet365 Sign Up Offer

Get your bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

bet365 boast one of the best sign up offers on the markets in terms of their deposit amount, free bets returned and minimum qualifying odds.

Their sign-up bonus allows you to claim £30 in free bets from a £10 qualifying stake placed at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2).

This can be done using the bonus code ‘365GOAL’, however it must be noted that the bonus amount you’re able to claim will not change no matter if you enter this bonus code or not.

These free bets expire after 30 days and can be placed in any combination and denomination that you wish.

The only things you can't use them for is their casino, fantasy promotions, pool betting, Colossus bets and Lotto markets.

bet365 Sports Markets

bet365’s market selection is very impressive when it comes to football, offering an incredible selection of games and the numerous markets within which one can bet upon.

They provide the usual selection of betting markets, such as full time result, goal overs/unders, both teams to score and corners amongst others.

Individual player markets that cover goals, bookings and shots are also offered in abundance.

The odds offered for this market are often extremely competitive and oftentimes a shade better than other online bookmakers and betting apps out there.

bet365 have expanded in recent years to offer users an incredibly wide and varied selection, with their sportsbook now offering markets covering tackles, passes and assists to team and match specials like offsides, goal kicks and free kicks.

These brand new selections are all combinable into a single game bet builder, with some of the more usual ones like full time results and goal over/under able to be combined in cross-game accas.

This is a small inconvenience of bet365, as other bookmakers allow you to combine player individuals across games, whereas this isn’t yet available via bet365.

Both on their online sites and their app bet365 has such a wide range of sports betting markets, allowing you to always find what you're looking for.

Markets are offered on a whole host of sports, ranging from football and horse racing to more nice sports such as futsal and MMA.

Having almost every single meet for both horses and dogs on offer, it's a great home for all racing fans, with this setting them apart from other bookmakers here.

There has been a recent rise of American sports in the UK, with bet365 quickly allowing you to bet on all of the likes of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and the UFC.

From ‘Anytime TD Scorers’ to ‘Points overs’ for players and periods, bet365 covers all the bases when it comes to US sports and is a strong bookmaker to play with if US sports take your fancy.

bet365 Promotions

This bet356 review will take you through some of their excellent promotions, bonuses and games they have to offer.

2 Goal Ahead - Early Payout Offer

bet365 have recently introduced an excellent offer for all football fans out there to take advantage of, with this offer seeing your full time result bets paid out early as a winner if the team you have backed to win goes two goals ahead.

If you have selected any team to win via the ‘Full Time Result’ market, and the team you picked goes two goals up this will count as a win, even if they should go on to lose.

70% Accumulator Bonus

This offer is for all football accumulators across any and all soccer markets, including bet builders, offering you the chance of up to 70% bonus in winnings.

All you have to do is place a pre-match acca or single game bet builder with two legs or more, with you getting a bonus depending on how many legs you include.

As your legs increase so does your bonus, ranging from two legs giving a 2.5% bonus, to eight legs giving a 25% bonus, all the way up to 14 legs giving you a 70% bonus.

Bore Draw Money Back

bet365 will refund any losing ‘Correct Score’,’Half-time/Full-time’ or ‘Scorecasts’ on all football games that finish 0-0 in normal time, with this refund coming back to you as free bet credits.

So if you're sitting there hoping for a goal, just remember you can get your money back as free bets if one doesn't go in.

E/W First Goalscorers

bet365 offers you the chance to put an ‘each way’ bet on all first goalscorer markets on football.

If the player you have bet on doesn't score first but scores in the game, your bet will be paid out as a winner, but at lower odds. This applies to them scoring at any point within regular time.

Full Time Result - Enhanced Prices

Players are now being offered the chance to receive enhanced odds on all ‘Full-time Result’ markets for football.

Across both UK and European leagues, you can now choose between normal or enhanced odds. Simply look out for the ‘Full-time Result Enhanced Prices’ markets.

By choosing these, you are ineligible for the other promotions such as ‘2 Up Early Payout’ and ‘Accumulator Bonus’.

But if you're looking for great singles or better odds for you acca, this could be the way to go.

Soccer Substitute Guarantee

This offer allows you to receive refunds in the form of free bets if the player you have bet on is subbed before half time.

This applies to a wide range of sports betting markets, including goalscoring, be this first or anytime, to be booked and shots on target markets, as well as others.

If it's placed as single you will be refunded in the form of free bet credits, whereas if it's part of a multiple this leg will be voided.

Bet builders will see your stake returned in free bets provided the outcome hasn't already been determined.

4 Scores Challenge

bet365 also offers some great free to play games for all their users. These challenges involve the correct score predictions across pre-selected games chosen by bet365.

The 4 score challenge gives you the chance to win £500, with these the amounts you’re able to win depending on how many games you get right:

Predict four games and their scores correctly and win £500 cash.

If you pick three correctly you will win £10 in bet credits.

If you get two correctly you will win £2.50 in bet credits.

6 Scores Challenge

The 6 score challenge operates in the same way as their ‘4 Scores Challenge’, giving you the chance to win cash prizes up to a share of £1,000,000.

The following amounts are the totals you’re able to win with this offer:

Three correct scores gives you £5 cash

Four correct scores gives you £50 cash

Five correct scores gives you £1,000

Six correct scores gives a share of £1,000,000

Goals Giveaway

bet365’s final free to play game gives you the chance to win up to £10 in free bets every week.

Five different games from across the UK will be revealed to you, with one being revealed each week day. For every one of these games that four goals scored you will earn £0.50 in bet credits, with you getting £1 in bet credits if five or more goals are scored.

If all five games have five or more goals this will amount to £5 in bet credits.

If more than 20 goals are scored across these five games you will earn another £5 in bet credits, allowing you to earn £10 total in bet credits

bet365 Fantasy Sports

A newcomer to bet365 is their new fantasy sports betting options, with this allowing you to enter into a variety of tournaments via their sport fantasy page.

These vary in stakes required, rules and prize pools, all of which are worth checking before entering.

Once entered, you just need to build a squad of real life players, with you then earning points based on their real life performances, as you compete with other user made squads to see who does the best.

The better you do, the higher you place in tournaments you’ve entered, and depending on the prize pool and rules, you can win a share of this made up from the stake of all the players.

Each game type has its own rules, selection options, prize pools and places paid, with the money you win depending on the total pot of the tournament, as well as how high you finish.

bet365 Free Bet Credits

bet365 provides a wide array of excellent bonuses for all football bettors, with these being offered across a wide array of betting options and in-game occurrences.

On top of this, bet365 also offers a great array of existing customer free bets. Oftentimes centred around big sporting events, such as football matches, big racing meets, or important finals across all sports.

They have been known to offer free bets regarding the likes of the World Cup, big Champions League games, Cheltenham and even for some NFL London games.

bet365 looks after their user and periodically offers these free bets, allowing you to play on all the big events without the risk of losing any of your own funds.

bet365 In Play Betting and Live Streaming

bet365 have some of the best in-play betting and streaming options, with their sportsbook arguably being the leader in these areas when compared to competitors.

Whether you’re looking to bet on football as the match is happening, or want to bet on a horse you see running well during the race, all of this is available via bet365.

Alongside this, they also have an excellent range of live streaming options available as well.

These cover a huge range of sports and competitions, ranging from La Liga, the FA Cup and Serie A to the likes of the NBA, NFL and major horse racing events.

This gives you the added advantage of being able to watch along and see in real time if your bet comes in or not, as well as being able to monitor other betting lines in the game.

bet365 has a dedicated in-play betting section on the site and app which is very easy to navigate and boasts fast loading times, two factors that are crucial when betting in-play.

bet365 Desktop and App Interface

bet365 have been a major presence in the online betting market for many years now, thus it's no surprise to learn that they boast an exceptional betting site and app.

A well designed, user-friendly site and app make it easy for users to see, discern and find any and all information that they are looking for with ease.

It's not overly cluttered, with you able to locate odds and important game information can be found quickly and is presented with clarity.

You can delve into all aspects of the games, promotions and other sports with the click of a button or the tap of your finger

They also offer a dedicated offers tab that allows you to explore all that they have to provide users in the way of promotions, free bets and bonus as well.

Users may have expected the level of detail they provide to clog up the betting app, but it has been adapted perfectly to phone and mobile options.

Their clear and well defined menus makes navigation easy, with their ‘A-Z’ list allowing you to find any sport you wish with ease. A rolling menu of promotions to keep you up to date on all their offerings from free bets to bonuses is also offered and proves to be very handy.

This, alongside most offers being applied in your betslip if you qualify, which is a welcome change from many bookmakers who require you to opt in to be able to claim their best promotions.

One drawback of these is their odds when they’re updated. More often than not, it is instantaneous, however in fast changing markets, they sometimes require you to accept changes to these in your betslip, although this is far from a catastrophic issue.

Boasting a quick and speedy betting site and app, fast loading and without halts or lagging is what makes bet365’s online options a great choice for any users.

bet365 Security

bet365 operate under, and hold a licence with, the UK Gambling Commission. This means they are legally required to conduct all their gambling in a fair and open way. It also means they are regulated under UK law.

All of this essentially demonstrates that they cannot and will not infringe only any user rights and will protect all their data accordingly, thus you can rest assured that all of your personal information or details are protected by bet365.

They are affiliated with IBAS (Independent Betting Adjudication Service), a betting dispute body and bet365 promises to abide by any decisions they may make.

bet365 also possesses a Thawte SSL Web Server Certificate, a document proving they offer secure data protection by encrypting all data received from users.

bet365 is one of the safest bookmakers out there and places users at ease with their level of security, thus you can rest assured that they will protect your data.

bet365 Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing funds from bet365 has never been easier, with a dedicated page for each of these actions on both their website and betting app offered, making the process of deposit and withdrawing funds quick and simple.

You can deposit with the same payment methods across all online site and app, with these the methods available:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Card None £5 Immediate £5 24 Hours Google Pay None £5 Immediate £5 24 Hours Paysafecard None £5 Immediate £10 24 Hours PayPal (Ewallets) None £10 Immediate £10 24 Hours Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 24 Hours Bank Transfers None £100 2-10 Working Days £10 3-5 Working Days

bet365 Customer Service

Operator bet365 Phone Number 0800 028 8365 Email support-eng@customerservices365.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

bet365’s website and betting app feature a dedicated help page that is either located on their homepage or under your profile tab, both of which are easily locatable.

From here you can direct yourself to the area within which you are experiencing difficulty. Here you will be able to access FAQs and other questions commonly asked by other users.

If you still can't find the answer to your question, they offer a live chat option, available 24/7, with this allowing you to ask questions and have them hopefully answered in a helpful manner.

If you still aren't able to find the help you need, you’ll be able to either call them or email them regarding any queries you have.

bet365 has a commitment to its customers and will do all they can to help you with any queries or questions you may have.

bet365 Review Summary

Overall bet365 are one of the UK best online bookmakers for a huge range of reasons. They provide an excellent sign-up offer, alongside numerous bonuses, promotions and free bets that help contribute to their overall exceptional user experience.

They’ve a great selection of odds, markets and ways to play, thus there’s something for everyone, in conjunction with their fantastic football markets.

These offer new ways to bet on games, always offering superb odds and boosts that often surpass other bookmakers out there.

Their live betting and streaming options are also top tier, ensuring you never miss out on a moment of the action, as well as allowing you to stream a huge range of sports.

A quick and easy-to-use website and betting app tailored towards user experience and ease of use make betting with them quick and simple.

The protection they also provide to you and your personal details is second-to-none and guaranteed by many different governing bodies.

A high level of customer service that is easy to access, and gain any information you may need, is also offered for all users to take advantage of.

Any issues that can be found with bet365 are more often than not overshadowed by their excellence in a variety of areas, with their commitment to providing users with the best value and experience they can also obvious.