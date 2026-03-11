How to Claim bet365’s Cheltenham Day 2 Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash. Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in Cheltenham free bets here

Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

The second day of the Cheltenham Festival could be defined by trainers Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott, both of whom have more than one horse among the favourites in their respective races.

Before the Irish duo go head-to-head, The Turners Novices’ Hurdle starts the day’s action at 13:20. Paul Nicholls-trained No Drama This End is the favourite to win the race, which only includes horses that have not won a hurdle race before the start of this season.

Following that, Elliott’s Romeo Coolio, a 7-year-old French horse, is the favourite to win the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, which begins at 14:00.

Attention then turns to Mullins’ Storm Heart, who enters the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle at 14:40 as the marginal favourite. The French horse has strong competition from Kateira, I Started a Joke, and Jump Allen.

Favori De Champdou is Elliott’s second favourite of the day in the 15:20 Cross Country Chase. The 11-year-old horse has won 36% of its lifetime jump races. However, Stumptown and Desertmore House are two of several competing horses capable of causing an upset.

Mullins will watch Majborough, a 6-year-old French horse, in the Champion Chase at 16:00. The French horse enters the race as the favourite, but will have to outperform strong competition from Leau du Sud, Il Etait Temps, and Quilixios.

The Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup is the penultimate race of the day, getting underway at 16:40. Be Aware, Ryan’s Rocket, and Vanderpoel are among the race’s favourites.

Mullins’ Love Sign D’aunou, who has a 1-1 record, is the bookie’s favourite to win the final race of the day, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper. Other notable horses include The Irish Avatar, Keep Him Company, and Bass Hunter.

bet365’s Cheltenham Day 2 Offer – Key Terms and Conditions

bet365 Cheltenham Day 2 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

