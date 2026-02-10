How to Claim bet365’s West Ham vs Manchester United Offer

West Ham vs Manchester United Preview - United on verge of season-first

Both West Ham and Manchester United are enjoying a mid-season resurgence, as they meet at the London Stadium this evening.

A dark cloud hovered over United just a month ago, as the controversial departure of Ruben Amorim appeared to signal a clear lack of footballing direction and a continuation of short-sighted decision-making.

Yet, Amorim’s replacement, Michael Carrick, has turned the club’s fortunes around spectacularly. The 44-year-old boss has won his opening four games at the helm, including impressive victories over Arsenal and Manchester City.

As momentum and excitement build, a potential banana skin at 18th-placed West Ham awaits. The Hammers looked dead and buried at the beginning of the year, languishing 7 points from safety after losing to Nottingham Forest.

However, since then, the London club has won three of its last four matches, with the only defeat coming against Chelsea. The gap between themselves and 17th-placed Nottingham Forest has dropped to three points, and they could leave the relegation zone if they win by a four-goal margin this evening.

Still, such an emphatic victory is unlikely, despite West Ham’s recent form – they’ve only scored more than two goals in a single Premier League game on three occasions this season.

Backup goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains West Ham’s only notable injury. An almost fully fit squad has undoubtedly contributed to their upturn in form over the last month.

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu, both of whom are injured, will be unavailable for the visitors. United will feel that, with the majority of their preferred XI available, they’re capable of winning their fifth consecutive match for the first time since February 2024.

bet365 prices the Old Trafford club as heavy favourites, offering odds of 7/10 (1.70) on an away victory. Meanwhile, West Ham can be backed with the same bookmaker at 7/2 (4.50).

