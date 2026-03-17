bet365 bonus code GOAL30: Get £30 in Free Bets for Man City vs Real Madrid

How to Claim bet365’s Manchester City vs Real Madrid Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Preview

Six days ago, Manchester City arrived at Real Madrid‘s Bernabéu among the favourites to lift this season’s Champions League and left with question marks over Pep Guardiola’s future.

Los Blancos dismantled the Citizens 3-0 with a brilliant first-half hat-trick from Federico Valverde. Despite the absence of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, the 15-time winners remained unflustered throughout.

City had a 59.8% share of possession but only converted their territorial dominance into four shots on target to Madrid’s seven. After the game, Pep Guardiola suggested his team were ‘better than the result said. We will see them at the Etihad’

After failing to beat West Ham United at the weekend and allowing Arsenal to establish a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League, the pressure on City and Guardiola to deliver a result is amplified.

Barring the FA Cup, in which City will host Liverpool during the quarter finals, City are set to go trophyless in consecutive seasons. It would represent the longest trophy drought during Guardiola’s illustrious 19-year managerial career.

The Catalan will believe his team can produce an unthinkable comeback this evening. In 2023, City demolished Madrid 4-0 in a cauldron-like Etihad Stadium atmosphere on their way to their first Champions League trophy.

Guardiola has also previously beaten Madrid 5-0 and 6-2, albeit while managing Barcelona and having the genius of Lionel Messi at his disposal. In more recent seasons, the City boss has lost four of his last five games against Los Blancos.

Erling Haaland, though entirely contrasting in stature and style to Messi, is Guardiola’s greatest modern disciple. The Norwegian has found the net 29 times this season, including seven in the Champions League.

Yet, Haaland’s form has stuttered in recent weeks and must be rediscovered if City are to overturn a three-goal deficit this evening.

They can be backed to win on the night, whether by one goal or four, at 21/50 (1.42) with bet365, while Madrid is priced at 19/4 (5.75).

bet365’s Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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