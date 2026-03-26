How to Claim bet365’s Italy vs Northern Ireland Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Italy vs Northern Ireland Preview

Italy has won the World Cup on four occasions and faces a battle to reach this year’s tournament, starting with a play-off qualification semi-final against Northern Ireland.

On paper, Italy’s team should blow Northern Ireland away.

Their team consists of several players who have featured in this season’s Champions League, including Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolò Barella, and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.

In contrast, Trai Hume, a full-back who has made 31 appearances for Sunderland this campaign, is Northern Ireland’s only fit and available player who has started a Premier League game this season.

Talisman Conor Bradley and Dan Ballard, both of whom have made significant contributions to Liverpool and Sunderland, respectively, over the last 18 months, will miss the game through injury.

But Northern Ireland beat Luxembourg 1-0 to reach the play-offs without Ballard in 2025, while Michael O'Neill’s team has remained competitive when Bradley has not been available for selection.

Expecting a Northern Ireland team mainly consisting of players representing Championship and League One clubs to destabilise the stars of Italy is optimistic at best.

Yet, Italy, who failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments, are feeling the pressure and making special arrangements to ensure they reach the play-off final

The semi-final will be played at Atalanta's New Balance Arena, rather than the San Siro or Stadio Olimpico.

Italian officials believe that the recently renovated 23,439-seat stadium is more atmospheric than the Italian national team’s larger home stadiums.

Clear favourites or otherwise, a slow start could put Italian supporters on the team’s back, creating a difficult atmosphere for the players. Psychologically, it could be an interesting affair.

Praise is not given to players of a four-time World Cup-winning nation for qualifying for a tournament, but Northern Ireland have not featured at a World Cup since 1986.

For Northern Ireland, this week’s play-off semi is the biggest game in several years.

But the odds are against them. bet365 offers 2/7 (1.28) on an Italy win, while Northern Ireland can be backed at 10/1 (11.00).

bet365’s Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Play-Off Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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