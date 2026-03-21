bet365 bonus code GOAL30: Get £30 in Free Bets for Everton vs Chelsea

How to Claim bet365’s Everton vs Chelsea Offer

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Everton vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea’s season is at risk of unravelling. The London club has suffered three consecutive defeats and has failed to win seven of its last eleven games.

Saturday’s visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium represents an opportunity to reignite their push for qualification to next season’s Champions League.

In this season’s Champions League, Liam Rosenior’s team were outclassed against Paris Saint-Germain over two legs, crashing to an 8-2 aggregate defeat.

There’s a growing feeling that if Chelsea are to be competitive both domestically and in Europe next season, they’ll have to invest this summer.

But meaningful investment may be dependent on qualification for the Champions League, and Chelsea’s recent form has made their charge precarious.

The Blues sit in sixth position and trail fifth-placed Liverpool by a point. A defeat at Everton’s brand new 52,769-seat stadium could create a point gap that’s difficult to claw back.

However, Everton’s home form has been unremarkable. They’ve won just one of their last seven home Premier League matches and have only claimed three points in four of their 11 games at the Hill Dickinson Stadium since the opening day.

Nonetheless, it has been a positive campaign for the Toffees, who sit in eighth position and are on track to secure their highest Premier League finish since 2018-2019.

Only Manchester City and Arsenal have conceded fewer goals than Everton. Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, and Michael Keane each rank among the league’s strongest players for tackles, interceptions, and clearances per 90.

With Chelsea’s confidence taking a beating in midweek, breaking down such a sturdy defensive line may prove problematic. They’ll be without several players, including Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Malo Gusto.

Everton have injury concerns of their own, with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite expected to join Jack Grealish and the ineligible Chelsea loanee, Tyrique George, on the sidelines.

bet365 expects a tight game, offering odds of 11/10 (2.10) on a Chelsea victory and 5/2 (3.50) on Everton claiming a rare home victory.

bet365’s Everton vs Chelsea Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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