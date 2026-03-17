How to Claim bet365’s Chelsea vs PSG Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Chelsea vs PSG Preview

Chelsea must produce one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time to progress to the tournament’s last eight.

The London club were beaten 5-2 by Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday, and hosts the Champions League holders at Stamford Bridge this evening in the second leg.

While the scoreline was resounding, the disparity in performance levels and chance creation was not, and even favoured Chelsea, who generated 1.57 xG to PSG’s 0.87.

After 86 minutes in which Chelsea more than held their own, a quick-fire double from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the first of which was an exquisite edge-of-the-box effort, effectively put the tie to bed.

That was one of several deflating moments for Chelsea in recent weeks; after winning six of their first seven games in all competitions at the beginning of Rosenior's reign, they have failed to win in six of their last ten matches.

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League is now under serious threat.

Chelsea slipped to sixth in the Premier League during that period, and progressing to this season’s last eight is unlikely – but the two-time Champions League winners are capable of producing a convincing victory over PSG.

During last summer’s Club World Cup final, Chelsea produced an emphatic 3-0 win over the Ligue 1 side to become the first team to lift FIFA’s latest trophy. A repeat of that result would take the game to extra time this evening.

Cole Palmer’s brilliance was instrumental to Chelsea’s triumph, but the Englishman has looked a shadow of his former self in recent weeks. If the Blues are to produce the unthinkable this evening, they’re likely to rely on their talisman producing at least one moment of magic.

Palmer, who has struggled with fitness this campaign, is fit to start this evening’s game, but influential full-back Reece James is set to miss out through injury.

PSG, who have had a full week’s rest since the first leg, will be without Fabian Ruiz and Quentin Ndjantou. They can be backed at bet365 to win on the night at 2/1 (3.00), while Chelsea are priced by the same bookmaker at 21/20 (2.05).

bet365’s Chelsea vs PSG Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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