bet365 bonus code GOAL30: Get £30 in Free Bets for Barcelona vs Newcastle

How to Claim bet365’s Barcelona vs Newcastle Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Barcelona vs Newcastle Preview

Newcastle were moments away from entering tonight’s second leg of the Last 16 tie with Barcelona with a one-goal advantage – but Lamine Yamal’s late equaliser has shifted the dynamic entirely.

St James’ Park was a cauldron of noise as the Tyneside club registered 16 shots before Harvey Barnes opened the scoring after 86 minutes.

However, even with a one-goal advantage, Eddie Howe’s team would have arrived at the Camp Nou tonight as underdogs. Yamal’s 96th-minute penalty ensures the La Liga leaders will feel confident about their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Newcastle must win on the night – or on penalties – at the Camp Nou, having already failed to beat Barcelona on two occasions at home during this season’s Champions League.

The historic stadium has not hosted a knock-out Champions League game since Barcelona beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the 2019 semi-final. Still, that was one of the few occasions when Barcelona had faced English opposition over a two-legged game and not progressed, having won 10 of their previous 15 ties.

Despite Barcelona’s superiority over English teams, the five-time winners have not reached a Champions League final since 2015. This season’s Yamal-inspired team is Barcelona’s most capable of ending that run in several seasons.

The 18-year-old talent has already scored nine career Champions League goals, one fewer than Kylian Mbappe produced before turning 19. This campaign, Yamal has 31 goal involvements in 31 matches across La Liga and the Champions League and is undoubtedly Barcelona’s most prolific attacking threat.

However, nullifying Yamal’s threat is only half the battle for Newcastle’s towering defence. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Pedri, each of whom is available for selection this evening, possess undeniable world-class talent that can exploit the most physically imposing defences.

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, Alejandro Balde and Andreas Christensen will be sidelined through injury.

Newcastle must expose Barcelona’s defensive absentees without the injured quartet of Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, and Emil Krafth, while Sandro Tonali’s fitness will be assessed before kick-off.

They can be backed at bet365 to win on the night at 15/4 (4.75), while the hosts are priced at 4/7 (1.57).

bet365’s Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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