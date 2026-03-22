How to Claim bet365’s Arsenal vs Manchester City Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal enter Sunday’s EFL Cup final clash with Manchester City as favourites, representing a changing of the guard in English football.

The two finalists also occupy the Premier League table’s top two positions, with City trailing Arsenal by nine points.

In previous years, Arsenal were vulnerable to a late-season capitulation with Pep Guardiola’s serial-winning side breathing down their neck.

Yet, there’s a calmness and physical superiority about Arsenal this spring – if City were to snatch one or more prizes from Mikel Arteta’s team, it would be an upset rather than an inevitability.

Arsenal are 14 games unbeaten; a period in which they’ve qualified for the quarter finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup, along with increasing their lead at the top of the Premier League and reaching the EFL Cup final.

They’ve scored 32 goals during that period. If Arsenal continue performing at a similar level, they’ll be within an outside chance of securing an unprecedented quadruple in May.

Arsenal will be confident about securing a first trophy on Sunday, having remained unbeaten against City in their last six meetings and beaten them in the 2020 FA Cup, the last time the two sides met in a final.

But that was the last time Arsenal reached a cup final of any sort, and underestimating Guardiola’s side would be unwise.

The Catalan boss guided City to four consecutive EFL Cup trophies between 2018 and 2021, and remains vastly more experienced and successful than his managerial opponent on Sunday.

But with City exiting the Champions League and stuttering in the Premier League while Arsenal glide through their various competitions, it feels as if Guardiola’s possession-based style is no longer as effective as Arteta’s direct approach.

Arsenal will look to exploit City with their aerial advantage, having scored 16 goals from corners in the Premier League and 14 goals from set-pieces in the Champions League this season.

The aerial duels from set pieces between Arsenal’s Gabriel and City’s defensive line may be decisive.

bet365 backs Arsenal to win at 27/20 (2.35), while City are priced by the same sportsbook at 9/4 (3.25).

bet365’s Arsenal vs Manchester City EFL Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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