How to Claim bet365’s Mexico vs South Africa Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Mexico vs South Africa Preview

The 2026 World Cup kicks off at 20:00 at Estadio Azteca on Thursday night, as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in Group A.

Mexico are 14th in FIFA’s World Ranking, and, on home soil, will look to produce their greatest World Cup campaign to date. Between 1994 and 2018, Mexico crashed out in the Round of 16 in each World Cup tournament, before exiting in the group stages in 2022.

The only previous occasions Mexico has progressed beyond the Round of 16 were the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, both of which they hosted. Before El Tricolour dreams of the final eight and beyond, they must navigate a potentially challenging group that also includes South Korea and Czechia.

bet365 prices the opening night clash against South Africa as the easiest of the three group games, with the sportsbook offering 21/50 (1.42) on Mexico to win, in comparison to ⅘ (1.82) against both South Korea and Czechia.

Getting off to a winning start in Group A against its lowest-ranked opposition is essential if Mexico are to qualify for the knock-out stages. But South Africa should not be written off.

South Africa is returning to the tournament for the first time since 2010, where they crashed out in the group stages, despite picking up four points. The opening fixture of that tournament was a reverse of this year’s edition, with South Africa hosting the tournament and facing Mexico in the curtain raiser.

The game finished 1-1 but remains memorable for Siphiwe Tshabalala’s 55th-minute goal, sparking wild celebrations to the sound of vuvuzelas, which provided the backing track for the 2010 tournament.

That was the only time the teams have met at a World Cup tournament, but they’ve faced on three additional occasions outside of major tournaments, two of which were won by Mexico.

South Africa are 71st in the FIFA rankings, and will be up against it to win their opening match, but can be backed at 7/1 (8.00) to complete an unlikely victory.

Meanwhile, departing Fulham striker Raul Jimenez is the 7/2 (4.50) favourite to be the game’s first goalscorer.

bet365’s Mexico vs South Africa World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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