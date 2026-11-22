How to Claim Bet365’s Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register as a new customer. Complete registration and deposit at least £5; a £10 qualifying deposit unlocks the maximum £30 reward. Claim the welcome offer within 30 days of opening your account. Place qualifying bets equal to your qualifying deposit, capped at £10, after claiming the promotion. Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Once your qualifying bets have settled within 30 days of claiming the offer, you will receive 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30. Use your Bet Credits on eligible sports betting markets within seven days of their release. Bet Credits cannot be withdrawn as cash, and the original Bet Credits stake is not included in any winnings.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

One of English football's fiercest rivalries returns to Anfield on Sunday, with Liverpool and Manchester United entering their Premier League encounter in contrasting circumstances.

Liverpool sit fourth with 18 points from their opening 10 matches, while Manchester United find themselves in the relegation zone with just eight points. Despite the considerable gap between the two clubs, recent meetings suggest the hosts cannot afford to underestimate their rivals.

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool have endured an inconsistent few weeks, losing 1-0 at home to Arsenal before suffering a 3-2 Champions League defeat against Fenerbahce in Istanbul. However, a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace before the international break provided some welcome relief.

Alexander Isak has scored seven Premier League goals this season, while Florian Wirtz has contributed three assists. Liverpool's attacking quality remains evident, although injuries to Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong have complicated Iraola's selection decisions.

There is some positive news, with Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni returning to training after lengthy absences, although neither is expected to feature on Sunday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, begin a new era under Mauricio Pochettino following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

The Argentine inherits a side without a victory in seven Premier League matches, although their dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa demonstrated their ability to create chances despite defensive problems.

Pochettino will be without Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko and Carlos Baleba, while Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw face late fitness assessments. Lisandro Martinez is available again following suspension.

Bet365’s £30 Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Deposit £10, Get £30 in Bet Credits Bonus Amount 300% of qualifying deposit, up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit at least £5 and claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit, capped at £10, which must settle within 30 days of claiming. Bet Credits expire seven days after release, are non-withdrawable and stakes are not included in returns. Cash-out, void and certain other bets do not qualify. Payment restrictions and full terms apply. 18+. BeGambleAware.org.

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