How to Claim Bet365’s England vs Spain Offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account Make a qualifying deposit of £5 or more within 30 days of registering Claim the welcome offer within 30 days of opening your account Place qualifying bets equal to the value of your deposit, capped at £10 Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion Once the requirement is completed, Bet365 will award 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30 No bonus code is required Bet Credits expire seven days after being added, and stakes are not included in any returns

England vs Spain Preview

England's first match since the World Cup brings them straight back into elite international company, with Spain visiting Wembley for Saturday's Nations League opener.

The Three Lions finished third at the World Cup after losing 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals before beating France 6-4 in an extraordinary third-place play-off. Thomas Tuchel remains in charge, but injuries have hit his first post-tournament squad.

Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento have all withdrawn, with James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White subsequently called up.

Harry Kane remains the focal point after scoring 12 England goals during 2025-26, including six at the World Cup, while Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon could complete the attacking unit behind and around the captain.

Spain arrive as both world and European champions. Their last meeting with England came in the Euro 2024 final, when Mikel Oyarzabal's late goal secured a 2-1 victory in Berlin.

La Roja have retained much of the squad that went on to win the 2026 World Cup, with Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Pau Cubarsi among the established names selected by Luis de la Fuente.

Spain still have some absentees, with goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Pedro Porro out through injury. Nico Williams is fit, however, while Yamal gives England another major threat to contain out wide.

Bet365’s £30 England vs Spain Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days. Place qualifying bets equal to the deposit amount, capped at £10, at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits expire after seven days. Bet Credit stakes are not included in returns. Payment method exclusions and full T&Cs apply.

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