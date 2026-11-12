bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for England vs Croatia

How to Claim bet365’s England vs Croatia Offer

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England vs Croatia Preview

On Thursday night, England will face Croatia at Wembley Stadium in the Three Lions’ penultimate Nations League league phase fixture.

Thomas Tuchel’s team will reach the tournament’s quarter-final stage if they avoid defeat against Croatia.

Having beaten Croatia 7-0 away from home, England lead the Slavic nation by six points with two games remaining.

Harry Kane may play his first international match since winning the Ballon d’Or in October; the forward will become England’s all-time cap holder if he features against Croatia.

Kane has already scored six times in this season’s Nations League, including two in the reverse fixture against Croatia.

Jude Bellingham scored seven goals at the 2026 World Cup, but has only found the net once in the Nations League.

However, the Real Madrid player has provided four assists and remains among England’s highest performers.

Jude’s younger brother, Jobe, has received his first call-up to the first-team, having impressed for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this campaign.

The Bellinghams could become the first brothers to play alongside each other since Gary and Phil Neville in 2007.

Jobe isn’t the only youngster included in Tuchel’s squad; 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who has made 12 appearances for Liverpool this season and provided two scintillating assists in the Champions League, retains his place in the Three Lions camp.

Meanwhile, Fulham's 19-year-old attacking midfielder Josh King could make his England debut. The teenager has provided four goal involvements across 12 appearances in the Premier League and English Football League Cup this season.

Croatia’s mesmerising midfielder Luka Modric is 21 years older than King and 22 years older than Ngumoha. The five-time Champions League winner retains the armband and may make his 207th Croatia appearance.

Slaven Bilic’s squad also includes Manchester City duo Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić. However, Ivan Perisic is suspended for the England clash having been red-carded last time out.

bet365 prices England to win at ¼ (1.25), while Croatia can be backed at 10/1 (11.00).

bet365’s England vs Croatia Nations League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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