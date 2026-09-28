bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in free bets for Belgium vs France Nations League clash

How to Claim bet365’s Belgium vs France

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Belgium vs France Preview

A star-studded France team featuring Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue faces Belgium in matchday two of the League A Nations League, as the Zinedine Zidane era continues.

Zidane won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship with France as a player, before starting his managerial career, during which the 54-year-old won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Having replaced Didier Deschamps, who won the 2018 World Cup and reached the 2022 final, Zidane faces high expectations that he’ll lift another honour with the national team.

In Zidane’s opening match, France beat Turkey 1-0, with Kylian Mbappe scoring the only goal in the 54th minute. However, Mbappe will miss Monday’s clash against Belgium, as the Ballon d’Or contender was forced off with a knee injury.

8th-ranked Belgium are likely to pose a greater threat than Turkey did last week.

Belgium’s Mark van Bommel was appointed manager after the 2026 World Cup, where the Red Devils reached the quarter-finals, losing 2-1 to the eventual winners, Spain.

Belgium scored the only goal Spain conceded throughout the tournament and were eliminated after a goalkeeping error allowed Mikel Merino to score in the final minutes.

Their impressive form has continued post-World Cup under van Bommel. Last time out, Belgium beat Italy 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico.

However, two of the nation’s most high-profile players, Amadou Onana and Leandro Trossard, will miss the game through injury.

Kevin De Bruyne, who started and registered an assist against Italy last week, may feature again. Premier League duo Youri Tielemans and Romeo Lavia are expected to form a midfield pivot.

Nonetheless, given the strength of their opposition, continuing van Bommel’s winning start is a tall order.

Belgium can be backed at bet365 at 13/5 (3.60) to win, while France are priced at 9/10 (1.90).

bet365’s Belgium vs France Nations League Offer – Key Details

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