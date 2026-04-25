bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Arsenal vs Newcastle

How to Claim bet365’s Arsenal vs Newcastle United Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Preview

Last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City changed the dynamics of this season’s title race, but Arsenal can return to the top of the table by beating Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

It has been a disappointing four-week period for Mikel Arteta’s side, who lost the EFL Cup final to Manchester City, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton, and suffered consecutive Premier League defeats to drop to second position for the first time since 28th September 2025.

Having led the Premier League for 203 days, and at one point establishing a 10-point lead over Manchester City, failing to lift the title would be catastrophic.

Confidence in the Spaniard’s ability to win trophies will dwindle if Arsenal are unable to win a Premier League title they’ve looked destined to lift since last Autumn.

Despite the sense of dread among many Arsenal supporters, Opta’s supercomputer suggests that the Gunners still have a 66.38% chance of winning the title – but they must be almost perfect for the remainder of the season, starting with this weekend’s home clash with Newcastle.

The Emirates Stadium will be a nervy arena as Eddie Howe’s 14th-placed team arrives on Saturday evening. Newcastle have won three of their last five games against Arsenal, but are currently less efficient than they’ve been in recent seasons.

They’ve lost three consecutive Premier League matches, each against sides in 8th position or lower. Those disappointments followed a humiliating 9-3 aggregate Champions League defeat to Barcelona, which effectively ended the Magpies’ season.

If Arsenal can play the game and not the occasion of Newcastle’s visit, they have the quality to produce a convincing victory. But after a run in which the Gunners have failed to win in five of their last six matches, they’ll be questioning their firepower.

Bukayo Saka missed last weekend’s clash with Manchester City and remains a doubt against Newcastle, while Mikel Merino is still several weeks away from full fitness.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are without several key players, including Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento, and Joelinton.

As such, Newcastle are priced as underdogs, with bet365 offering odds of 21/4 (6.25) on away victory. The hosts can be backed at 9/20 (1.45) with the same sportsbook.

bet365’s Arsenal vs Newcastle United Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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