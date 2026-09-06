bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Arsenal vs Chelsea

How to Claim Bet365’s Arsenal vs Chelsea Offer

Visit Bet365 via the promotional link, then select Join to register. Complete the registration form with the required personal details. Deposit at least £10 into your new Bet365 account. Place qualifying sportsbook bets to the value of your deposit at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Once the qualifying bets have settled, Bet365 will award £30 in Bet Credits. The Bet Credits can then be used across eligible sports markets, including Arsenal vs Chelsea. Bet Credits expire after seven days and the free bet stake is not included in any returns. No Bet365 bonus code is required when registering through the promotional offer.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal and Chelsea put perfect Premier League records on the line at the Emirates on Sunday, although the manner of their respective starts could hardly have been more different.

The defending champions have picked up where they left off, beating Coventry 3-0 before grinding out a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa. Four goals scored and two clean sheets underline the control Mikel Arteta’s side have shown despite William Saliba remaining sidelined with a back problem.

There could be further defensive concerns this weekend. Cristhian Mosquera was forced off against Villa, while Bruno Guimaraes was also absent from training on Thursday after only recently returning from the knock that kept him out of the opening game.

Chelsea have collected the same six points through considerably more chaotic football. Xabi Alonso’s side followed a 3-2 victory at Fulham with a remarkable 4-3 win over Brighton, leaving the Blues with seven goals scored but five conceded.

Cole Palmer and João Pedro have been central to that attacking success, but Chelsea’s defensive vulnerability could be particularly significant against an Arsenal side renowned for its threat from set-pieces. Moises Caicedo is also an injury doubt for the visitors.

Recent history favours Arsenal. Chelsea have not beaten their London rivals since 2021 and lost 2-1 on their last visit to the Emirates in March, while Arsenal also eliminated them from last season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Bet365’s £30 Arsenal vs Chelsea Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Registration and minimum deposit requirements apply. Place qualifying bets to the value of your deposit at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits are awarded after qualifying bets settle and expire after seven days. Bet Credit stakes are excluded from returns. Payment method and market exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.

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