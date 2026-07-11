bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup Quarter-Final

How to Claim bet365’s Argentina vs Switzerland Offer

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Argentina vs Switzerland Preview

Argentina enter their quarter-final tie with Switzerland as heavy favourites, but the World Cup holders have looked vulnerable enough for any result to be unsurprising.

Lionel Messi’s eight-goal haul is among the stories of the tournament. At 39, many assumed the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s best years were long behind him.

But this World Cup has already been Messi’s most productive in front of goal. Against Egypt, he scored the equalising goal as Argentina came back from 2-0 down after 79 minutes to win 3-2.

While that turnaround sent Argentina to the final eight, the performance was concerning.

There’s a sentiment that the three-time winners cannot continue relying on moments from their leader to rectify defensive issues.

Argentina also conceded twice during a 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Throughout the knockout stages, Argentina have conceded four times against non-elite opposition from an xG of 1.50.

Switzerland, who are ranked 14th in the world, may have the qualities to expose Argentina’s inefficiencies further.

They average 61.8% possession per game – the 7th-highest in the tournament – and take one more shot on goal per game than Argentina.

Switzerland’s possession dominance has enabled the European side to be among the tournament’s highest goalscorers, with eight goals across their five matches, while keeping clean sheets in each of their knockout games.

However, Newcastle United-linked Johan Manzambi, who is Switzerland’s top scorer at this World Cup with three goals, is set to miss the game through injury.

The 20-year-old missed Switzerland’s Last 16 game against Colombia, where Murat Yakin’s team were unable to replace his attacking quality during a 0-0 draw.

Switzerland produced an xG of just 0.35 during that game; given the quality of Argentina’s attacking players, it’s unlikely that Switzerland could afford not to score during normal time and still progress through a penalty shoot-out.

bet365 prices Switzerland to win at 19/4 (5.75), while Argentina can be backed at 4/6 (1.67).

bet365’s Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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