bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in World Cup Free Bets for Scotland vs Haiti

How to Claim bet365's Scotland vs Haiti Offer

Visit bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Deposit a minimum of £10 using an eligible payment method Place a qualifying sports bet of £10 or more Your qualifying selection must be priced at 1.5 (1.2) or greater Your qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of opening the account Once your first qualifying bet settles, bet365 will credit £30 in free bets Free bets are usually credited within five minutes of settlement Free bet funds expire after seven days if unused

Scotland vs Haiti Preview

Scotland head into their opening Group C fixture knowing this is a huge opportunity to take control of their World Cup destiny.

With Brazil and Morocco also competing in the group, both nations will view this match as one they simply cannot afford to lose. Victory would provide a major boost towards the knockout stages before tougher tests arrive later in the tournament.

The match takes place at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with Scotland returning to the World Cup for the first time since France 1998. Steve Clarke's squad are also chasing another piece of history, with Scotland never having progressed beyond the group stage of a World Cup.

Much of the attention will focus on Scott McTominay. The Napoli midfielder has become the face of this Scotland side and Kenny McLean recently described him as a "special" player whose availability could be crucial to the team's hopes. McTominay missed training this week with a stomach bug, although Scotland remain confident he will be fit to start.

There is one significant absentee. Midfielder Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the tournament and has been replaced by Tyler Fletcher. Ché Adams is also considered a doubt, although Scotland still possess plenty of attacking options after impressive warm-up victories over Curaçao and Bolivia.

Haiti arrive with no major injury concerns and plenty of belief. Their qualification journey was remarkable, achieved despite being unable to host home matches due to unrest in their homeland. The Caribbean nation also impressed recently with a 4-0 victory over New Zealand before narrowly losing to Peru.

bet365 currently makes Scotland favourites to begin their campaign with three points. However, Haiti's resilience throughout qualification and their recent performances suggest this may be a more competitive contest than many expect.

bet365's £40 Scotland vs Haiti Offer - Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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