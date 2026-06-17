bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for England vs Croatia

How to Claim bet365's England vs Croatia World Cup Offer

Visit bet365 Sportsbook. Begin the account registration process. Provide your details, including email, phone number, and home address. Select a username and password. No bonus code is needed for this offer. Complete your account setup. Deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/5 (1.2) or higher. Once your bet settles, you’ll receive £30 in free bets. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire after seven days.

England vs Croatia Preview

Thomas Tuchel manages his first World Cup game as England manager against Croatia on Wednesday at 21:00 – but can the German build on Gareth Southgate’s strong international tournament record?

Under Southgate, England reached the final eight of four consecutive tournaments, including two finals, a semi-final, and a quarter-final. This year, the objective is to go one further and win the tournament.

England’s World Cup-winning credentials will be tested against Croatia, who defeated the Three Lions in the 2018 semi-finals.

Croatia’s team still includes numerous players from that night, including a 40-year-old Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, and Ivan Perisic.

The Balkan nation consistently outperforms its 3.87 million-person population, and is ranked 11th in the FIFA World Rankings, having qualified for the World Cup by winning seven of its eight qualifiers.

To beat Croatia, England must improve on their record against top-18-ranked nations under Tuchel. While the former Chelsea manager has won each of his games against teams ranked lower than 18th place, England have lost two and drawn one of their three games against teams in the top 18.

A 3-0 victory over Costa Rica last week, in which Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, and Ollie Watkins found the net, inspired optimism going into the tournament, but it cannot be compared with the task of facing Croatia in the Group L opening game.

England are expected to line up in Tuchel’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation, with Harry Kane leading the line, Jude Bellingham operating in an attacking midfield position, and Declan Rice and Elliott Anderson forming a defensive midfield pivot.

Tuchel’s decision to omit Phil Foden and Cole Palmer from his 26-man squad caused controversy, although the boss now has an abundance of wingers, including Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Noni Madueke to choose from.

The Three Lions have kept clean sheets in each of their 11 wins under Tuchel, and are expected to play Nico O’Riely, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, and Reece James in defence, with the experienced Jordan Pickford starting in goal.

BetMGM prices England to win at 4/6 (1.67), while Croatia can be backed at 18/5 (4.60).

bet365's England vs Croatia Offer – How to Claim

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions £50 in Bet Builder Bets when you stake £10 on football New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org

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