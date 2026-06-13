bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Brazil vs Morocco

How to Claim bet365’s Brazil vs Morocco Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Brazil vs Morocco Preview

Brazil’s opening game against Morocco, kicking off at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday at 23:00, is among the most enthralling match-ups of the group stages.

It’s the only clash during the group stages featuring two teams from the FIFA World Rankings’ top 10. Five-time World Cup winners Brazil sit in 6th position, but have largely suffered disappointing fortunes in major tournaments since lifting the trophy in 2002.

During that 24-year period, they have not reached a World Cup final and have won just one Copa America since 2007.

Seleção, managed in a major tournament by Carlo Ancelotti for the first time, are under pressure to deliver a 2026 World Cup performance more reminiscent of their 20th century displays than those that they’ve produced during recent years.

The group stage against Morocco, the unlikely semi-finalists of the 2022 tournament, is a great opportunity for Brazil to show their trophy-winning credentials.

Morocco won the 2025 AFCON and, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, and Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui in their squad, are priced at 8/1 (9.00) to reach the World Cup semi finals again this year.

The ease with which Morocco can reach the tournament’s latter stages may depend on where they finish in Group C. Should Morocco beat Brazil to top-spot in Group C, they’ll face the second-placed team from Group F in the Round of 32.

But what chance do the Atlas Lions have of beating Brazil’s Samba Stars? In qualifying, Brazil stumbled to a fifth-placed finish, winning eight, drawing four, and losing six games.

Several of the players that make up Brazil’s spine, including Alisson, Marquinhos, and Casemiro, are well into their 30s, and the squad has an average age of 29 years and 74 days. That contrasts with Morocco, who has the third-youngest squad in the tournament, with an average age of 26 years and 144 days.

If Morocco is able to utilise their youthfulness, energy, and freshness in the same way that they did in 2022, they can cause an opening-day upset against Brazil.

bet365 prices the North African nation at 9/2 (5.50) to win the Group C match, while Brazil are priced at 8/13 (1.61).

bet365’s Brazil vs Morocco World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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