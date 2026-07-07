How to Claim bet365's Switzerland vs Colombia Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Claim the promotion within 30 days of registering Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount, up to £10 Selections must be at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be used across eligible football markets Bet Credits expire seven days after being credited

Switzerland vs Colombia Preview

Few Round of 16 ties look as finely balanced as Switzerland against Colombia. Both group winners have negotiated the opening phase of the tournament without tasting defeat and now head to Vancouver knowing a place in the World Cup quarter-finals awaits the winner.

Switzerland continued their impressive rise with a professional 2-0 victory over Algeria in the previous round. Murat Yakin's side recovered brilliantly after drawing their opening match with Qatar, winning four of their last five tournament games while scoring freely. Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi has become one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, contributing three goals and two assists already, while experienced figures Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo continue to provide the platform around him. Embolo's strike against Algeria also moved him onto four World Cup goals, leaving only Sepp Hügi and Xherdan Shaqiri ahead of him in Switzerland's all-time tournament scoring charts.

Colombia have arguably been even more difficult to break down. Nestor Lorenzo's side topped Group K ahead of Portugal before edging Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32 thanks to an early finish from Jhon Arias. La Sele have conceded just once throughout the tournament, with Luis Diaz providing their biggest attacking threat and James Rodriguez continuing to influence matches despite now operating in a deeper creative role. Colombia will, however, be without striker Jhon Cordoba after his tournament-ending injury, meaning Luis Javier Suarez is expected to lead the line.

The sides have previous World Cup history. Colombia defeated Switzerland 2-0 during the group stage of USA 1994, although both nations experienced contrasting fortunes afterwards as the Swiss progressed to the knockout rounds while Colombia exited the competition.

Bet365 makes this one difficult to split, and for good reason. Switzerland arrive with attacking momentum and growing confidence, while Colombia boast one of the tournament's strongest defensive records. With both teams unbeaten and conceding very few opportunities, this has all the ingredients of one of the tightest contests of the Round of 16.

Bet365's £30 Switzerland vs Colombia Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10. Claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your qualifying deposit at odds of 1/5 or greater. Bet Credits are awarded once qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org.

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