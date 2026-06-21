bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

How to Claim bet365's Spain vs Saudi Arabia Offer

Visit bet365 and register a new account Complete age verification requirements Deposit a minimum of £10 using Pay by Bank, a debit card, or Apple Pay Place a £10 bet on any eligible sports market Your qualifying bet must be at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2) Once the bet settles, you'll receive £30 in Fre0 Bets Free bets are valid for 30 days and stakes are not returned with winnings

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Preview

Spain will view this match as an opportunity to quickly put their frustrating opening result behind them.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated possession against Cape Verde, controlling 74% of the ball and producing 27 shots, but somehow failed to find a breakthrough in a surprising 0-0 draw.

Despite the disappointment, Spain remain one of the favourites for the tournament and still possess enormous attacking quality through players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

The European champions are expected to have a fully available squad, with no major injury or suspension concerns reported heading into the second group game.

Their performance against Cape Verde suggested the chances are being created, even if the finishing deserted them on opening night.

Saudi Arabia arrive with plenty of confidence after holding Uruguay to a 1-1 draw. Centre-back Abdulelah Al-Amri opened the scoring before Uruguay eventually found an equaliser through Maxi Araujo.

The standout performer was goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, who produced a series of outstanding saves to frustrate the South Americans and secure a valuable point.

Historically, Spain have enjoyed a stronger pedigree than the other nations and are expected to start as overwhelming favourites. Most bookmakers price Spain at very short odds to claim all three points, while Saudi Arabia are viewed as significant outsiders.

That said, Group H has already delivered surprises. Cape Verde stunned Spain with a draw, while Saudi Arabia matched Uruguay. With every team sitting on one point after the opening round, the pressure is firmly on Spain to respond.

bet365's £30 Spain vs Saudi Arabia Offer - Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10 and claim the offer within 30 days. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits awarded after qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after 7 days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org

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