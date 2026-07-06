bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Spain vs Portugal World Cup Round of 16 Clash

How to Claim Bet365's Spain vs Portugal Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Claim the promotion within 30 days of registering Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount, up to £10 Selections must be at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be used across eligible football markets Bet Credits expire seven days after being credited

Portugal vs Spain Preview

Few World Cup ties carry as much intrigue as an Iberian derby, and this meeting arrives with a place in the quarter-finals on the line at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Portugal edged past Croatia in dramatic fashion to reach the last 16, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his first-ever World Cup knockout goal before Gonçalo Ramos' late winner survived a lengthy VAR review.

Roberto Martínez's side progressed, but defensively, they looked vulnerable throughout, something Spain will feel capable of exploiting.

This could also be Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance. The 41-year-old confirmed before the match that this tournament will be his last, adding extra significance to a career that has already delivered three goals in North America.

Rafael Leão impressed against Croatia, while Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha remain crucial if Portugal is to compete with Spain's outstanding midfield.

Spain, meanwhile, has quietly developed into one of the tournament favourites. Luis de la Fuente's side are unbeaten in 14 matches, have yet to concede a goal in this World Cup and dismantled Austria 3-0 in the previous round.

Mikel Oyarzabal has been one of the tournament's standout forwards with four goals, while Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Rodri continue to dictate matches through possession and relentless pressing.

Portugal will draw confidence from defeating Spain on penalties in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, but historically, La Roja have dominated this fixture, with Portugal winning just one of their last 12 competitive meetings. Yet, CR7 will surely get a shot on target, right?

Bet365's £30 Spain vs Portugal Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10. Claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your qualifying deposit at odds of 1/5 or greater. Bet Credits are awarded once qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org.

+