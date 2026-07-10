bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Spain vs Belgium World Cup Quarter-Final

How to Claim bet365’s Spain vs Belgium Offer

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Spain vs Belgium Preview

A place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals is at stake as Spain and Belgium meet at SoFi Stadium, with recent history suggesting La Roja will start as deserved favourites.

Spain have quietly become one of the tournament's most complete teams. After opening with a frustrating goalless draw against Cape Verde, Luis de la Fuente's side has won four consecutive matches without conceding a goal.

Their dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Round of 16, secured by Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner, underlined both their defensive resilience and ability to deliver in decisive moments.

That defensive record could prove crucial again. Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro have formed one of the standout back fours in the competition, while Rodri continues to dictate matches from midfield.

Further forward, Lamine Yamal remains Spain's headline attraction as the teenage winger looks to inspire another deep World Cup run.

Belgium arrived full of confidence after dismantling the hosts, the USA, 4-1 in the previous round. Rudi Garcia's side used the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's overturned suspension as added motivation before producing arguably their best performance of the tournament.

Leandro Trossard has emerged as Belgium's creative spark, while Charles De Ketelaere, Youri Tielemans and Dodi Lukebakio all impressed against the Americans.

However, Belgium have suffered a significant setback with Amadou Onana ruled out through a serious knee injury, while Romelu Lukaku is still being carefully managed after returning from injury earlier in the competition.

The historical record also favours Spain. The nations have met seven times previously, with Spain winning six and the other match ending in a draw. Belgium have never beaten La Roja, while Spain has outscored them 16-3 across those meetings.

Bet365's Spain vs Belgium £30 Offer - Key Details

bet365 World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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