How to Claim bet365’s Spain vs Austria Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Spain vs Austria Preview

Pre-tournament favourites Spain picked up seven points during the group stages. Tonight, Luis de la Fuente’s team continue their pursuit of a second World Cup title against Austria.

Spain have conceded the fewest goals and enjoyed the most possession of any team at the World Cup, drawing parallels with their 2010-winning team, who kept a clean sheet in all but two of their seven matches.

Like in 2010, Spain suffered a frustrating opening day. They had 74% of possession and took 27 shots, seven of which were on target, but were unable to find an opening against Cape Verde.

Spain appeared to turn a corner during their 4-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in the following game, as Lamine Yamal registered his first World Cup goal.

However, the European champions struggled once again during their final group match against Uruguay, where a mistake by Fernando Muslera gifted Alex Baena the winner with Spain’s only shot on goal.

By contrast, tonight’s opposition, Austria, are yet to keep a clean sheet, with their group stage matches having an average of 3.66 goals per game.

Conceding twice to the brilliance of Lionel Messi is excusable, but a 3-3 draw with Algeria drawing their final group game raises alarm bells. Sasa Kalajdzic’s 96th-minute equaliser ensured Austria finished in second place, but the overall performance was unconvincing.

Algeria completed 391 more passes than Austria and looked the more controlled of the two teams during a chaotic game.

Given the technical quality of Spain’s likely starting midfielders – Rodri, Pedri, and Mikel Merino – a repeat of that performance would almost certainly result in Austria failing to impose itself on the game.

With a defence that conceded the 34th-most goals during the group stages, sitting in a low-block may not be a viable tactic for Austria.

Yet, Spain’s attacking potency is limited by an injury to Nico Williams. The electric winger will join Crystal Palace’s Yeremy Pino on the sidelines, the latter of whom would have been unlikely to start regardless of his injury status.

bet365 prices Spain to win at 3/10 (1.30), while bettors can back Austria at 10/1 (11.00).

bet365’s Spain vs Austria World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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