bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Scotland vs Brazil World Cup clash

How to Claim bet365’s Scotland vs Brazil Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Scotland vs Brazil Preview

“Just beat Brazil on Wednesday” is the mantra among the Scots, who sit 3rd place in Group C, ahead of the final game before the knock-out stages.

Qualifying for the knock-out stages remains in Scotland’s hands, though they must beat five-time winners Brazil at the Hard Rock Stadium.

After an opening-day draw with Morocco, Brazil showed an improved performance, albeit against lesser opposition, by beating Haiti 3-0 in matchday two.

Despite the comprehensive scoreline, Brazil produced an xG of 1.57, and stylistic concerns persist. To add to Brazil’s attacking woes, Raphinia was forced off with an injury after 40 minutes.

Brazil are less blistering in attack than during previous years, but they have a sturdy defensive spine. The defensively assured Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes started in midfield, while Gabriel and Marquinhos sat behind them in defence.

Haiti did not create a meaningful chance against Brazil, while Morocco were limited to an xG of 1.52 during their stalemate.

Scotland are unlikely to break that trend; they’ve averaged just 43.5 possession and one shot on goal per 90.

John McGinn scored Scotland’s only goal of the tournament so far – a composed finish from inside the box. If Scotland are to get anything from the game against Brazil, they’re likely to need the Aston Villa midfielder to show his quality once again.

Alternatively, a long range or spectacular individual effort from Scott McTominay, who scored an acrobatic goal against Denmark to help them qualify for the tournament, might be their best chance of snatching a result.

The omens are against Scotland; they’ve won none, drawn two, and lost six of their eight matches against Brazil.

bet365 prices Scotland to win this time around at 7/1 (8.00), while Brazil can be backed at 4/11 (1.36). Meanwhile, with both teams stronger defensively than they are offensively, under 2.5 goals can be backed at 1/1 (2.00).

bet365’s Scotland vs Brazil World Cup Offer – Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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