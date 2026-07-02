bet365 Bonus Code: Score £30 in Free Bets for Portugal vs Croatia World Cup Matchup

How to Claim bet365’s Portugal vs Croatia Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Portugal vs Croatia Preview

Portugal’s frustrating draws against Congo DR and Colombia saw the star-studded outfit finish second in Group K. Tonight, they face a tricky Round of 32 game against Croatia.

Unlike in many previous tournaments where Portugal have been reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliance in attacking areas, Seleção's strength is in midfield and defence.

Portugal conceded once during the group stage, a total only bettered by Spain, and averaged 62.1% possession per game.

The 5th-ranked FIFA nation played in a 4-2-3-1 formation in each of their group matches, with Champions League winners Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves among the team’s seven most defensive players.

The trio, along with Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, have helped Portugal dominate possession in defensive areas, but the field dominance has not resulted in Roberto Martínez’s team consistently working the ball into goal-scoring positions.

Portugal have averaged four shots on goal per game, the 24th-most of any team at the tournament.

While Ronaldo scored twice against Uzbekistan, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been wasteful in front of goal, with over half of his 13 shots failing to hit the target.

To beat Croatia, a team who will not allow their opposition to dominate possession with Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric pulling the strings in midfield, Portugal must create more goal-scoring opportunities and be more accurate when they present themselves.

Croatia, who beat Panama and Ghana after losing to England, are likely to match Portugal’s 4-2-3-1 formation. Despite scoring five goals in three group stage matches, no individual player has registered more than one goal or assist.

With an average of 3.67 shots on goal per game, Croatia are marginally less creative than Portugal but don’t have comparably strong defensive or possession metrics.

bet365 prices Croatia as underdogs, offering odds of 4/1 (5.00). However, the Slavic nation has won numerous games in recent World Cup tournaments when they’ve been the less-fancied team.

The same sportsbook offers odds of 7/10 (1.70) on Portugal to win.

bet365’s Portugal vs Croatia World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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