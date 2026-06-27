bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Portugal vs Colombia World Cup Clash

How to Claim Bet365's Colombia vs Portugal Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Claim the offer within 30 days of registering Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount, capped at £10 Selections must include odds of at least 1/5 (1.20) Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer Once complete, receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be used across eligible football markets Bet Credits expire seven days after being added to your account

Colombia vs Portugal Preview

Colombia vs Portugal is scheduled for 27 June at Miami Stadium, and it arrives with first place in Group K still undecided.

Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia have taken maximum points from their opening two matches and sit two points clear of Portugal. Their latest win, a hard-fought 1-0 victory over DR Congo, showed both their attacking persistence and their ability to grind through difficult spells. Daniel Muñoz eventually found the breakthrough after Colombia had spent much of the match pushing against a stubborn defensive block.

That result secured Colombia’s place in the round of 32, but a draw against Portugal would also guarantee top spot. Luis Diaz had two goals ruled out late on against DR Congo, while James Rodriguez again influenced the tempo from deeper areas. Colombia do not appear to have any major suspension concerns, though Lorenzo may have decisions to make over how aggressive his side should be with qualification already secured.

Portugal arrive with renewed confidence after a commanding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, becoming the first player to score at six World Cups, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also contributed during Portugal’s strongest performance of the tournament so far.

Roberto Martinez’s side had been frustrated in their opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo, but their response was emphatic. Portugal know the equation clearly: only a win will take them above Colombia and into first place.

bet365's £30 Colombia vs Portugal Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10. Claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your qualifying deposit at odds of 1/5 or greater. Bet Credits awarded after qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after 7 days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org

+