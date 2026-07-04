How to Claim Bet365's Paraguay vs France Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Claim the promotion within 30 days of registering Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount, up to £10 Selections must be at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be used across eligible football markets Bet Credits expire seven days after being credited

Paraguay vs France Preview

France will arrive in Philadelphia carrying enormous momentum after dismantling Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32. Didier Deschamps' side has won all four matches at this World Cup, scoring freely while conceding very few chances, and many now regard Les Bleus as the team to beat.

Kylian Mbappé continues to rewrite the record books. His brace against Sweden took him to 10 World Cup knockout goals, making him the outright leading scorer in knockout-stage history while moving within one goal of Lionel Messi's overall World Cup tally.

Michael Olise has also emerged as one of the stars of the tournament, leading the assist charts with five after another outstanding creative display, while Deschamps recorded his 17th World Cup victory as a coach, the most in tournament history.

Paraguay, however, have already shown they thrive as an underdog. After qualifying from Group D with victory over Türkiye and a draw against Australia following an opening defeat to the United States, Gustavo Alfaro's side stunned Germany in the Round of 32.

Julio Enciso's opener and an inspired display from goalkeeper Orlando Gill helped force penalties before Paraguay completed one of the greatest World Cup upsets.

The nations have met twice previously at the World Cup. France won an entertaining 7-3 contest in 1958 thanks to a Just Fontaine hat-trick, while Laurent Blanc's famous Golden Goal settled a dramatic Round of 16 meeting in 1998 after Paraguay goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert had frustrated the hosts for almost two hours.

France is expected to field a star-studded side including Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Olise, while Paraguay will once again look to Enciso, Miguel Almirón and Gill to frustrate the favourites.

bet365 understandably makes France strong favourites to progress, but Paraguay have already eliminated one former world champion and will head into Philadelphia believing another famous chapter could yet be written.

Bet365's £30 Paraguay vs France Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10. Claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your qualifying deposit at odds of 1/5 or greater. Bet Credits are awarded once qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org.

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