bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Norway vs Ivory Coast World Cup Clash

How to Claim Bet365's Norway vs Ivory Coast Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Claim the promotion within 30 days of registering Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount, up to £10 Selections must be at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be used across eligible football markets Bet Credits expire seven days after being credited

Ivory Coast vs Norway Preview

Dallas Stadium hosts a fascinating Round of 32 encounter between two nations looking to extend already memorable World Cup campaigns.

Ivory Coast have reached the knockout stages of a men's World Cup for the first time in their history after finishing second behind Germany in Group E. Emerse Fae's side defeated Ecuador and Curacao while pushing Germany all the way before eventually losing 2-1.

That narrow defeat showed Les Éléphants can compete with Europe's stronger sides, and Nicolas Pepe's resurgence has arrived at the perfect time after his brace against Curacao secured historic qualification. Fae has also found useful contributions beyond his starters, with Amad Diallo coming off the bench to score a 90th-minute winner against Ecuador.

Norway are appearing at their first World Cup since 1998 and have relied heavily on the brilliance of Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker scored four goals across wins over Iraq and Senegal before being rested during the 4-1 defeat to France after qualification had already been secured.

Martin Odegaard continues to orchestrate the midfield, while Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa provide further attacking threat. Ståle Solbakken has also seen his substitutes influence games, with Leo Østigård scoring after coming on against Iraq, Patrick Berg registering an assist off the bench against Senegal, and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen also scoring as a substitute in that same victory.

There are fitness concerns for both sides. Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Singo remains a doubt because of a hamstring injury, although Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou have impressed in central defence. Norway are monitoring Julian Ryerson after he missed training with a thigh issue, with Fredrik Aursnes ready to deputise if required.

bet365's £30 Norway vs Ivory Coast Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10. Claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your qualifying deposit at odds of 1/5 or greater. Bet Credits awarded after qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after 7 days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org

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