bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for France vs Sweden World Cup Clash

How to Claim bet365’s France vs Sweden Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

France vs Sweden Preview

World Cup favourites France begin their knock-out campaign with a Round of 32 clash with Sweden this evening.

26 goals have been scored in the six World Cup games featuring France and Sweden, and we can expect more in New York.

Sweden play in an expansive 3-4-3 formation, with Alexander Isak, who has four goal involvements, accompanying Anthony Elanga and Viktor Gyökeres in attack.

The system helped Sweden to claim four points and score six goals during the group stages, but its out-of-possession weaknesses may be highlighted against France.

The Netherlands exploited Sweden’s mid-block perfectly; they utilised Cody Gakpo’s pace, ball-carrying, and finishing abilities to convert goal-scoring opportunities offered by the three-man defence.

France’s attack has significantly stronger individual qualities. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, both of whom have scored four times, and Michael Olise, who has contributed three assists, are among the most talented attackers in world football.

If Sweden allows the French, who have scored more goals than any other team at this World Cup, the same opportunities as they did the Netherlands, Didier Deschamps’ team could win by a large margin.

Mbappe, now on 16 career World Cup goals, will look to add to his tally. The Real Madrid forward overtook Miroslav Klose in all-time goals during the group stages, but still trails Messi’s 19.

Still, Mbappe and France cannot afford to be complacent or to focus on all-time records. Despite Sweden’s defensive fragilities, they can hurt France, particularly if defender William Saliba remains sidelined.

The commanding Arsenal defender missed France’s final group game against Norway due to a persistent back issue. Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix played in his place and rarely looked flustered.

If Sweden is to have any joy this evening, it will be by outscoring their opponents, rather than sitting deep and praying that Olise, Mbappe, and Dembele are unable to break them down.

But given France’s defence is significantly more reliable than Tunisia's, against which Sweden scored five goals, it remains a tall order.

bet365 prices France to win at ¼ (1.25), while Sweden can be backed at 10/1 (11.00).

bet365’s France vs Sweden World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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