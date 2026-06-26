bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for France vs Norway World Cup Clash

How to Claim Bet365's Norway vs France Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Opt into the Bet365 Welcome Offer Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount Qualifying bets must be placed at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Allow the qualifying bets to settle Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be combined with cash stakes if required

Norway vs France Preview

Few group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have generated as much anticipation as Norway versus France. Both nations have won their opening two matches and secured qualification for the Round of 32, but first place in Group I remains up for grabs.

Much of the spotlight will naturally fall on the battle between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé. The pair have scored four goals each during the tournament and sit among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.

Haaland has been at his devastating best, scoring twice against Senegal after also finding the net during Norway's commanding victory over Iraq. Mbappé responded with a brace of his own in France's 3-0 win over Iraq, continuing his remarkable international scoring record.

Norway arrive in excellent form. Ståle Solbakken's side have won four of their last five matches, with Martin Ødegaard and Haaland combining brilliantly in attack.

Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa and Fredrik Aursnes have also played key roles in a team that has scored seven goals across its first two World Cup fixtures.

France, meanwhile, remain one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Didier Deschamps possesses arguably the deepest squad in the competition, with Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Aurélien Tchouaméni supporting Mbappé.

Les Bleus have scored six goals and conceded just once in the tournament so far.

There are no major suspension concerns for either side, although Norway could be without Julian Ryerson after the Borussia Dortmund defender was forced off injured during the win over Senegal.

Bet365's £30 Norway vs France Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10 and opt into the promotion. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits awarded once qualifying bets settle. Free bets expire after 7 days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org.

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