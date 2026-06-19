bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for USA vs Australia World Cup clash

How to Claim bet365’s United States vs Australia Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

United States vs Australia Preview

The U.S. produced one of its most convincing performances in recent years – a 4-1 victory over Paraguay – during their Group D opener.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team were energetic, cohesive, and clinical, but a tougher tie against Australia awaits the co-hosts tonight.

Australia also won their opening match. The 27th-placed FIFA World Rankings team defeated Turkey 2-0, a result that’s also considered among the most impressive of its history.

The winner will move closer to securing top spot in Group D, potentially offering a more favourable Round of 32 tie.

The U.S., which is ranked 17th in the FIFA World Rankings, are going into the game as favourites. bet365 offers odds of 4/7 (1.57) on the U.S. to win and 7/2 (4.50) to draw. According to the odds, Pochettino’s team have an implied probability of 63.6% of picking up three points and 22.2% of drawing.

But why are sportsbooks offering odds-on prices for the U.S. when just ten places separate them in the FIFA World Rankings, and both sides looked impressive during their opening day victories?

Australia’s total squad value on Transfermarkt is just €77.4 million, trailing the U.S.’s €385.65 million by a large margin.

Meanwhile, after Paraguay’s opening game defeat to the U.S., head coach Gustavo Alfaro claimed: “They (the U.S.) dominated tactically, technically and physically. They create a pentagon in midfield; they have a solution to every problem.”

His claims were not hyperbolic. Pochettino’s midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman played with tenacity and energy, providing space for the clinical Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun.

Visually, the U.S. played in a similar high-intensity style to Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur team that reached an unlikely Champions League final in 2019.

If they produce another performance of similar quality, it’s unlikely that Australia will be able to dominate the game.

Like Paraguay, Australia is likely to sit in a low block but will hope to do so with greater effect. Centre-backs Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, and Cameron Burgess, the latter two of whom play for Leicester City and Swansea City, are each physically imposing and will attempt to dominate the aerial battle.

During a friendly between the two teams last year, Australia attempted to close the technical gap with the U.S. by playing physical style, but ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat. They will be relying on their physical stature again this evening, with bet365 offering odds of 4/1 (5.00) on the Socceroos picking up the points.

bet365’s United States vs Australia World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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