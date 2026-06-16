bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for France vs Senegal Clash

How to Claim bet365's World Cup Offer

Click any link on this page to go to bet365. Select the Join Now button at the top of the homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Create a secure username and password for your account. Complete your account setup. Make a deposit of £10 or more and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/5 (1.2) or higher. Once your bet is placed, you’ll receive £30 in free bets. Use your free bet tokens to wager on your favourite sports, teams, or players. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after 90 days.

France vs Senegal World Cup Preview

France is bet365's 5/1 (6.00) second-favourite to win this summer’s World Cup – they start off their campaign with a tricky opening Group I game against Senegal at 20:00 on Tuesday.

With Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele completing a star-studded attacking frontline, the French will be a handful for even the tournament’s most efficient defences.

Led by Mbappe’s brilliance, France has reached the last two World Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 2018.

With 12 World Cup goals to his name already, the Real Madrid forward will hope to use the group stages to edge closer to breaking Miroslav Klose’s all-time goal-scoring record.

But Senegal cannot be treated as a team to stat-pad against. In 2025, Senegal beat Morocco in the AFCON final, before having their triumph overturned due to their controversial walk-off protest.

Their World Cup squad includes Sadio Mane, who was integral to Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs in 2019 and 2020. Mane, now 34, remains captain of the 15th-placed FIFA World Ranking nation.

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye joins Mane in the attack. The winger has only scored 4 goals in 40 appearances for Senegal, but was among the highest performers during the 2025-2026 Premier League, producing nine goal contributions.

Mane, Ndiaye, and Senegal’s other attackers are tasked with getting the better of France’s defensive unit, expected to include William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate, provided the former isn’t sidelined due to back pain. Despite the abundance of talent in France’s attack, manager Didier Deschamps consistently sets up teams that are defensively strong.

France has won six consecutive matches since October 2025, a period in which they’ve conceded five goals. The most notable of those victories was against Brazil, where they impressed during a 2-1 victory.

France arrive at the tournament with the belief that they can lift the trophy, and the 3rd-placed FIFA World Ranking team are priced by bet365 at 4/9 to win their opening match. Meanwhile, Senegal can be backed at the same bookmaker at 6/1 (7.00).

bet365 France vs Senegal Offer – How to Claim

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions £50 in Bet Builder Bets when you stake £10 on football New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org

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