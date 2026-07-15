bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for England vs Argentina World Cup Semi-Final

How to Claim bet365’s England vs Argentina

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England vs Argentina Preview

England is on the brink of creating history. If they beat Argentina at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, they’ll qualify for their first World Cup final since 1966.

If previous encounters – and the two teams’ 2026 World Cup form – are anything to go by, the semi-final will be wildly unpredictable.

Most infamously, Argentina knocked England out of the 1986 tournament thanks to Diego Maradona’s iconic brace, including the ‘Hand of God’ and the ‘Goal of the Century.’

Argentina eventually won that tournament, immortalising Maradona as one of the gods of the sport.

The teams met again in the 1998 World Cup twelve years later; a petulant kick from David Beckham, which resulted in a red card, swung the game in Argentina’s favour, who eventually won the game on penalties.

However, since those 1986 and 1998 heartbreaks, England have become a more assured footballing outfit.

They have reached two finals, two semi-finals, including this year’s World Cup campaign, and a quarter-final in their last five tournaments.

But those finishes will appear unimpressive to Argentina, the current World Cup and Copa America holders.

Lionel Messi, widely considered the greatest player of all-time, has finally established himself on the international stage, scoring 13 goals in his last 10 World Cup appearances.

Despite Messi’s brilliance and Argentina’s World Cup-winning experience, the three-time winners have been unconvincing at this summer’s tournament.

Argentina required a dramatic late comeback to beat Egypt, while Cape Verde and Switzerland both unexpectedly took them to extra time.

As with England, Argentina have conceded six goals this tournament. However, the South American outfit have scored 17 times, the most of any team at the World Cup.

England’s run to the semi-finals has been inspired by the form of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who have scored 12 of the Three Lions’ 13 goals.

They have also been erratic, requiring a Kane-inspired comeback against Panama, playing a dramatic game against Mexico at the Azteca, and edging Norway in the quarter-finals.

With the weight of history hanging over the fixture, another dramatic chapter between England and Argentina seems inevitable.

bet365 prices England as marginal favourites, offering odds of 17/10 (2.70). Meanwhile, Argentina can be backed at 2/1 (3.00) in a game that may be decided by the brilliance of Bellingham or Messi – or another twist in one of the World Cup’s most compelling rivalries.

bet365’s England vs Argentina World Cup Offer – Key Details

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