bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Ecuador vs Germany World Cup Clash

How to Claim bet365's Ecuador vs Germany Offer

Visit bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Opt into the Bet365 Welcome Offer Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount Qualifying bets must be placed at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Allow the qualifying bets to settle Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be combined with cash stakes if required

Ecuador vs Germany Preview

This match has the potential to be one of the most significant fixtures in Group E, although it is important to note that it was written before the completion of the second round of group matches between Germany and Ivory Coast, and between Ecuador and Curaçao. As a result, the exact qualification picture remains unclear heading into the final round.

Germany arrived at the tournament with high expectations and made an emphatic start by defeating Curaçao 7-1. Julian Nagelsmann's side briefly wobbled after conceding an equaliser, but goals from Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav demonstrated the depth of attacking talent available to the four-time world champions.

Kai Havertz scored twice in that opening victory, while Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz continue to provide creativity behind the striker. Germany also appear to have found a solution at left-back through Nathaniel Brown, who impressed against Curaçao. There has been some debate around Leroy Sané's place in the starting line-up, but captain Joshua Kimmich publicly defended his teammate following criticism after the opening game.

Ecuador, meanwhile, will feel they deserved more from their opening encounter with Ivory Coast. Head coach Sebastián Beccacece described the result as "unjust", while veteran captain Enner Valencia admitted his side played well but lacked the finishing touch required to take their chances.

One player capable of making the difference is Pedro Vite. The gifted midfielder has developed into one of Ecuador's most important creative players after spells with Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM. His technical ability and eye for a pass could be vital if Ecuador are to trouble Germany's defence.

Germany will almost certainly enter the fixture as favourites, but final group games often bring unique pressure. Depending on the earlier results, Ecuador could be fighting for qualification, while Germany may require points to secure top spot. That combination could make this one of the most fascinating matches of the group stage.

bet365's £30 Ecuador vs Germany Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10 and opt into the promotion. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits awarded after qualifying bets settle. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org.

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