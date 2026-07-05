bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Brazil vs Norway World Cup Round of 16 Clash

How to Claim Bet365's Brazil vs Norway Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Claim the promotion within 30 days of registering Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount, up to £10 Selections must be at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be used across eligible football markets Bet Credits expire seven days after being credited

Brazil vs Norway Preview

Brazil continue to march on under Carlo Ancelotti, although their route to the Round of 16 has rarely been straightforward.

The Selecao required a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Gabriel Martinelli to edge past Japan after trailing at half-time, once again demonstrating an uncanny ability to survive difficult moments before individual quality takes over.

It is a familiar theme from Ancelotti's greatest club sides, and one that has followed him onto the international stage.

Vinicius Junior has been Brazil's standout performer, scoring in all three group-stage matches, while Bruno Guimarães leads the tournament with four assists. Casemiro's experience again proved invaluable against Japan, heading in the equaliser before Martinelli completed the comeback.

There are injury concerns, however, with Lucas Paquetá a major doubt after being forced off in the previous round, while Neymar has featured only briefly throughout the tournament as he continues his recovery.

Norway, meanwhile, are enjoying their best World Cup campaign for decades. Ståle Solbakken's side followed an entertaining group stage by defeating the Ivory Coast 2-1 thanks to Antonio Nusa's superb opener, before Erling Haaland struck an 86th-minute winner, his fifth goal of the tournament.

Martin Ødegaard continues to pull the strings in midfield, having recorded assists in three consecutive World Cup matches, while Patrick Berg's clever pass created Haaland's decisive goal.

History also offers Norway encouragement. Remarkably, they remain unbeaten against Brazil across four previous meetings, including a famous victory at the 1998 World Cup, although the sides have not met competitively since.

Bet365's £30 Brazil vs Norway Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10. Claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your qualifying deposit at odds of 1/5 or greater. Bet Credits are awarded once qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org.

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