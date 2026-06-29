bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Brazil vs Japan World Cup Clash

How to Claim Bet365's Brazil vs Japan Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Claim the promotion within 30 days of registering Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount, up to £10 Selections must be at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be used across eligible football markets Bet Credits expire seven days after being credited

Brazil vs Japan Preview

Brazil and Japan meet at Houston Stadium on Monday in what promises to be one of the standout ties of the World Cup Round of 32.

Carlo Ancelotti's side finished top of Group C after recovering from an opening draw with Morocco to record convincing victories over Haiti and Scotland.

Vinicius Junior has been Brazil's standout performer with four goals already this tournament, while Neymar is expected to feature more prominently after making his return from injury as a substitute against Scotland. Raphinha remains unavailable, although teenage winger Rayan has impressed when called upon.

Japan arrived full of confidence after progressing unbeaten from one of the tournament's toughest groups.

Hajime Moriyasu's side defeated Tunisia 4-0 before drawing with both the Netherlands and Sweden, underlining the organisation and tactical discipline that has become synonymous with this generation of Samurai Blue.

There are concerns over the fitness of Takefusa Kubo and defender Ko Itakura, but Japan's depth has been one of their biggest strengths throughout qualifying and the group stage.

There is also a growing belief that Japan can challenge Brazil. The Samurai Blue defeated the Seleção 3-2 in an international friendly last October, while the only previous World Cup meeting between the nations came back in 2006 when Brazil won 4-1.

The gap between the two countries has narrowed considerably over the past two decades, with many of Japan's leading players now starring across Europe's biggest leagues.

Bet365's £30 Brazil vs Japan Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10. Claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your qualifying deposit at odds of 1/5 or greater. Bet Credits awarded after qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after 7 days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org

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