bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Aston Villa vs Liverpool

How to Claim bet365’s Aston Villa vs Liverpool Offer

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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Preview

Neither Aston Villa nor Liverpool have confirmed Champions League qualification ahead of their meeting at Villa Park on Friday night.

Both teams sit four points ahead of 6th-placed Bournemouth with two games remaining. Either side could qualify for the Champions League by winning on Friday night. If Bournemouth lose to Manchester City next week, both teams will qualify, irrespective of the outcome of Friday’s game.

At this stage in the season, it would take a monumental collapse for either team to miss out on Champions League football. As such, Unai Emery and Arne Slot may use their penultimate Premier League game of the 2025-2026 season to experiment.

Emery’s Villa will play in the Europa League final against Freiburg next Wednesday. Winning the second-tier European trophy would be the greatest triumph of Aston Villa’s modern history, ending their 30-year wait for a major trophy.

It would not be unsurprising for Emery to rest some of the stars who so emphatically dispatched Nottingham Forest in the semi finals in preparation for the Freiburg clash.

Despite sitting a place higher than Emery in the table, Slot remains under pressure, if only from Liverpool’s fanbase, who booed the side off after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last week, rather than from the club’s influential decision makers.

Producing a positive performance and securing three points at Villa Park, a stadium where Liverpool have drawn their previous two fixtures 3-3 and 2-2, may provide the Dutchman with some temporary respite from the expectant Anfield faithful.

Despite the negativity surrounding Liverpool’s performances this campaign, they stand a reasonable chance of securing the points at Villa Park. Aston Villa have won just one of the previous 16 games against Liverpool, and have lost four of their last eight Premier League matches this campaign.

Mohamed Salah may return from injury to play his final away game for Liverpool. His fitness will be assessed ahead of the game, as will that of Florian Wirtz, Alisson, and Ibrahima Konate, each of whom has struggled with injuries or illnesses in recent days.

Meanwhile, Villa will miss Boubacar Kamara, Alysson, and Amadou Onana due to injuries. Despite the injuries, Villa can be backed with bet365 at 19/10 (2.90), while Liverpool are priced at 5/4 (2.25).

bet365’s Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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