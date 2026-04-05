How to Claim bet365’s West Ham vs Leeds Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

West Ham vs Leeds Preview

West Ham United host Leeds United in an all-Premier League FA Cup quarter-final this Sunday at 16:30.

Outside of the top six, West Ham and Leeds are among the most historic clubs in English football, winning the FA Cup on four occasions between them.

Despite their reputations, neither side has enjoyed meaningful FA Cup success in decades.

West Ham have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals since 2006, when the Hammers came tantalisingly close to winning the trophy, before Steven Gerrard scored a thunderbolt to send the game to extra-time.

The 2006 Millennium Stadium clash was the first time West Ham had reached the final since 1980, when they defeated Arsenal 1-0.

Meanwhile, Leeds have not reached a semi-final since 1987, when the Yorkshire club lost 3-2 to Coventry City. However, during the late 60s and early 70s, Leeds reached the final three times in four years, winning the 1972 FA Cup against Arsenal.

But, like West Ham, recent cup triumphs and appearances at the new Wembley Stadium, which opened in 2007, have been limited.

The only time either side has featured at the new Wembley Stadium has been during the Championship play-off final or away fixtures to Tottenham Hotspur.

Reaching the semi-finals this spring and featuring at Wembley Stadium for a major domestic cup competition would be significant.

Yet, both sides are battling in a sensational race for Premier League survival. Leeds sit in 15th place, four points above West Ham, who occupy the final relegation position.

For either team, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals could offer a welcome distraction from the battle for survival.

As such, both sides are expected to line-up with full-strength teams.

West Ham can be backed at bet365 at 7/5 (2.40), while Leeds are priced at 9/5 (2.80) by the same sportsbook.

bet365’s West Ham vs Leeds FA Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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